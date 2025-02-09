FREE PODCAST 2/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast – Live Call-in Shows: (2-9-2015) Comparing NXT to New Japan, WWE earnings report, Raw’s length, more (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (2-9-2015 and 2-12-2015) to two PWTorch Livecasts.

First, PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and Travis Bryant of the East Coast Cast discuss with live callers & emailers that night’s Raw, Rikishi in the WWE Hall of Fame, WrestleMania’s main event, and much more.

Then, PWTorch’s James Caldwell took live calls discussing the NXT special the prior night, WWE financials, comparing New Japan to NXT, the financial reason for why Raw should return to two hours, and much more.

