FREE PODCAST 2/9 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Seth nude photo controversy, Bryan-Reigns dynamic, Total Divas, NXT going on the road, live callers, emails (120 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-10-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discussed the ramifications of the Seth Rollins nude photo controversy, the Daniel Bryan-Roman Reigns dynamic furthered, why characters come across so much better on Total Divas and NXT than on Raw, Raw feeling much too long the night before, and much more with live callers throughout show.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss NXT going on the road, Lockdown and TNA so far on Destination America, Alberto El Patron, WrestleMania 31 triple threat, and more as they answer email topics from members.

