AEW FEUD TRACKER: Barber assesses and grades Mariah-Toni Storm, -Hangman, Don Callis Family vs. Ospreay and Omega, Moxley-Copeland, Swerve-Ricochet, more

•Rey Fenix is officially a free agent and expected to go to WWE imminently.

•Leyla Hirsch’s AEW contract was not renewed and she is also a free agent.

•”Queen of the Ring,” the Mildred Burke biopic featuring AEW’s Toni Storm and Kamille in supporting roles, opens in theaters Friday.

•Jamie Hayter is currently dealing with visa issues but will be back in the fold once all of that is worked out.

INTRO

AEW is in a pretty good place as we head into Revolution week. The last month or so of crowds have been consistently hot and passionate about what they’re seeing. The structure of the shows from a production standpoint has really hit a groove. The balance of live action and video packages is just right. Collision feels as much a part of the overall narrative fabric as it ever has with meaningful developments in multiple key stories taking place on that show. The women’s division continues to thrive between the mostly successful rollout of Megan Bayne who will be in tag team action tonight (she has to get the pin), Queen Aminata simultaneously feuding with Julia Hart and Serena Deeb, and the rise of Harley Cameron who is ostensibly still feuding with The Vendetta. The tag division feels like it’s coming back too with the Hurt Syndicate on top. I do question the decision to put the Outrunners over the Murder Machines even with that ridiculous distraction finish. Still, I expect the Murder Machines to end up the tag team title match on Sunday otherwise it’s going to be right up there with King Kong Bundy vs SD Jones at WrestleMania I for historically short matches.

As for tonight’s show from the state capital of California, I think it’s going to be a strong go-home show. AEW rarely misses with these, although it has happened before. There’s plenty on the table as I will discuss below, and I suspect there will some good stuff set up for Saturday’s Collision as well.

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland (10 weeks)

Latest Developments

Adam Copeland, with a little assistance from Willow Nightingale, took out Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir leaving Wheeler Yuta as the last line of defense for Jon Moxley.

Analysis

Copeland showed up to Dynamite last week in the back of an ambulance promising that at least some of The Mechanics would leave in it. Claudio designated himself to cut Copeland off. Copeland got the jump on him and the two fought down to the ring. Yuta and Marina eventually joined in and Copeland was briefly overwhelmed and set up for a conchairto before Jay White made the save. In the ensuing melee Wheeler accidentally hit Marina with a Busiku knee. Wheeler was dispatched with a Blade Runner leaving Claudio and Marina both down and vulnerable in the ring. Copeland quickly set up and delivered a conchairto to Claudio. He then set Marina up for one and clearly had every intention of following through until Willow came out and did it for him. Marina and Claudio were loaded up into the aforementioned ambulance and driven away.

Copeland as the opponent for Mox remains an un-sexy option but this story of eliminating Mox’s backup is best option for such a weak opponent. Copeland taking out the Mechanics creates an even playing field. I know some people were uncomfortable with him intending to conchairto Marina but to me, Marina puts herself in the field of combat every single week so turnabout has to be fair play. I am glad that Willow executed it though. It does further set up the eventual Willow/Marina match.

This past weekend on Collision Mox instructed Wheeler to finish the job and make sure Copeland doesn’t even make it to Revolution. Something tells me though, that it’s Wheeler who doesn’t make it out of the match tonight which would then set up Mox to walk into Revolution alone.

When it comes to Sunday, I still predict that Josh Alexander debuts as the new Mechanic and costs Copeland the match. Mox can move on to fighting Swerve and hopefully that injects some new life into this story.

Grade: B-

Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Don Callis Family (9 weeks)

Latest Developments

Will Ospreay defeated Bryan Keith in a match set up by Don Callis; Kenny Omega cut a serious, impassioned promo on Konosuke Takeshita after Takeshita retained his title against Orange Cassidy to make their Revolution match official

Analysis

Don Callis brokered a deal to have the ‘Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith face Will Ospreay in a “bounty match” although no dollar amount was ever mentioned. As Callis and Flectcher looked on from the luxury box, Ospreay had really good match with Keith. Keith held his own for a bit until Ospreay finished him off with a Styles Clash followed by an absolutely devastating Hidden Blade. After the match Ospreay pointed up to the luxury box and challenged Fletcher to come down to fight him. Fletcher told Ospreay to come to him and the two met briefly in the middle of the crowd before security pulled them apart.

This was simple but effective. Osperay got a strong win heading into his steel cage showdown with Fletcher. The brawl between the two in the middle of the fans got the crowd very hyped up, but was short enough not to overstay its welcome and turn into just another pull-apart.

I fully expect the match between these two on Sunday to be intense and bloody. Knowing Ospreay he will do something insane off the cage. I just hope the cage does what it’s supposed to do and keeps the DCF members out so these two can settle it once and for all. Ospreay likely wins and move himself into the championship picture he keeps mentioning.

On the other side of this thing, Takeshita successfully defended his title against OC, in a very good match. These two had great in-ring chemistry even if the set up of the match left a lot to be desired. At one point the referee actually did his job and prevented Callis from interfering. Takeshita survived an Orange Punch and finished OC off with a particularly nasty looking Raging Fire.

I was glad to see no shenanigans. It would’ve been tempting to turn the PPV match into a triple threat. Thankfully that didn’t happen. It will be Kenny Omega vs Konsosuke Takeshita one-on-one as it should be. Omega addressed this match in a promo on Collison pre-taped at his home in Canada. He talked about how annoying it was to hear Callis repeatedly remind everyone that Takeshita had beat him twice in one week. He said he wasn’t out for revenge though. He wants Takeshita’s title because it represents being the best. He said if Takeshita beats him again, it might be time to admit the old Kenny Omega is gone for good. He said that he’s had a year to refocus, sharpen his edges, and turn his weaknesses into strengths. He said he doesn’t have any extra baggage and he’s solely focused on taking the International title at Revolution.

Kenny was at his best in this promo. There was no awkwardness, just deadly serious God of Pro Wrestling Kenny Omega making it clear that he is coming for the gold. I expect this to be a MOTY contender quite frankly. Omega isn’t called “The Best Bout Machine” for nothing. He and Takeshita are going to produce something special and I expect Kenny to walk out with the International title in hand.

Grade: B+

Mariah May vs Toni Storm (16 months)

Latest Developments

Recuperating from the vile Storm Zero from a week ago, Toni Storm cut a promo from her bed challenging Mariah to make their match no disqualification, no holds barred, falls count anywhere.

Analysis

Due to the damage from the Storm Zero Mariah gave her on the stage on last week’s Collison, Toni was not medically cleared to travel. Instead, she cut the promo from her home, in bed, wearing a neckbrace. She said her dreams had been haunted by a woman who won’t let her wake up. She said if Mariah wanted her title she’d have to pry from her cold dead hips, that she was going to leave her soul at home, but that if Mariah wanted the spotlight, she would give it to her. She said Australia was merely foreplay She said no disqualifications, no count outs, no holds barred, falls count anywhere in the building. She told Mariah that if the she didn’t believe in God, she better start but she’s going to meet her and ripped off the neckbrace.

Toni was great here. I’m glad she was selling the effects of the piledriver because it sure looked nasty. As far as the promo goes, she showed the fire I asked for. It was subdued fire rather than shouting rage which I think was more effective. She sounded like a woman who was ready to finally put this long feud to rest. One nice touch was Toni doing the promo without makeup. It would’ve been easy for her to do it with a full face on, but logically if she’s at home convalescing why would she be wearing makeup. It seems so obvious yet it would be very AEW for that detail to be overlooked so credit where it’s due.

16 months of near flawless storytelling has brought us to this. Yes, there have some minor blemishes like the lack of an explicit explanation for Toni’s faux amnesia, but otherwise this has been the best story AEW has ever told. Toni Storm is as over as any woman in wrestling at this point. Mariah May is a great heel. This feud feels like it’s earned the blood and violence that will be wrought in this No DQ, falls count anywhere war. There’s also something poetic about a feud that used a 70-year-old Oscar-winning movie as its inspiration reaching its conclusion in Hollywood. Given the how long this feud has been going, its depth, that this the blowoff, and the title is on the line, I can’t think of one reason why this shouldn’t main event Revolution. If anybody can I’d love to hear it, @drlilstinger.bsky.social. I think Toni walks away with the win and the title after an epic 20 minute, bloody, war and Mariah disappears for a while.

Grade: A

Mercedes Moné vs. Momo Wantanabe (2 weeks)

Latest Developments

Momo showed up to swing her bat at Mercedes following a semi-random run-in between Mercedes and Billie Starkz.

Analysis

Mercedes walked out of her locker room cutting a promo to the camera when she ran into Billie Starkz who was randomly backstage. She asked Billie if she’d seen Momo and then slapped Billie’s cup of water or tea into her face. Billie got in Mercedes’ face and introduced herself and then told her to watch her back as Momo slinked up behind her with a bat. She swung the bat and Mercedes dropped a belt and ran away. Conveniently, it was the TBS title which Momo picked up and vowed to take away as she and Billie closed the scene awkwardly.

This was far more about setting up the next several months for Mercedes than it was about adding to the match with Momo at Revolution. Momo swung a bat and said a couple words. Mercedes shared way more screen time with Billie. The match with Momo will be great once the bell rings, but there’s no real story between them. As for Mercedes and Billie, that could be an interesting pairing. Their paths crossed again on Collision when Billie delivered a message for Momo and got even with Mercedes by throwing a glass of tea in her face.

Jumping right into the deep end with Mercedes would be quite the call up of sorts for Billie. Almost immediately after the segment Bluesky was lit up with posts of a picture of a young Billie Starkz at an autograph signing with Mercedes so there’s some history for them to use there. Ultimately I think Billie working with Mercedes is just to set up Athena coming up and working with Mercedes. As someone who predominantly watches only the ROH PPVs and not the weekly TV, I’m unclear on exactly what the status of Billie and Athena’s relationship is since their match at Final Battle. That said it’s entirely possible Mercedes could help facilitate a reconciliation between mentor and mentee leading ultimately to Mercedes vs Athena at All In in a title vs title(s) match. Before all that though Mercedes will get past Momo in LA.

Grade: C

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet (12 weeks)

Latest Developments

After denying Swerve a rematch, Ricochet was met by Prince Nana with an offer he couldn’t refuse, a chance to become number one contender and the match was made.

Analysis

Swerve came out and cut a promo on Ricochet. He said things weren’t through between them and that he basically wasn’t just going to accept losing off of a low blow. Ricochet then came out with the Embassy robe on and sporting a Philadelphia Eagles cap on backwards. He said that Swerve lost and that winners don’t chase losers so he was done with Swerve and moving on to his title aspirations and thus turning down Swerve’s challenge for a rematch. That’s when Nana revealed that he’d been handling some business with Tony Khan and that if Ricochet accepted, a match between him and Swerve would be to determine the number one contender to the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. That was too good for Ricochet to pass up and he accepted the match and walked away. Nana then told Swerve that he wanted Swerve to be who knew Swerve could be, who everyone knew Swerve could be: the most dangerous man in AEW. He said that he’s taken a lot of bullets for Swerve and that he needs Swerve to repay the favor and get his legacy, the robe, back from Ricochet or he didn’t know if he continue managing Swerve.

Another great segment from these three. Ricochet continues to be better at being an obnoxious heel than I ever thought he could be. It made perfect sense that it took Nana throwing that number one contendership gauntlet down for Ricochet to accept the match because otherwise he had no real incentive. Nana was a standout in this segment. For so long he’s been the slightly goofy manager to the otherwise deadly serious Swerve. In this segment he was the businessman getting the match in the ring. Him asking Swerve to get his robe back after everything he’s done for Swerve made sense too.

Tonight, there’s going to be a contract signing. These have become cliché in wrestling so I hope there’s something unique and interesting about this one. It would be nice if we got one specific mention of Jimmy Rave, his connection to the robe, and his tragic death to really shame Ricochet and make him look even trashier for wearing that robe. The match should be very good at the PPV and think Swerve gets his win back, reclaims Nana’s property, and becomes number one contender.

Grade: A-

MJF vs. Hangman Page (3 weeks)

Latest Developments

MJF bloodied Christopher Daniels as a means of antagonizing Hangman Page

Analysis

Hangman made quick work of Aaron Solo before calling MJF out. MJF obliged. He came out on stage wiping his hand on a bloody towel. He said he wasn’t going to fight Hangman right then and there. He was going to go home and train but he left he told Hangman to go check on his friend. It then cut to a shot of Christopher Daniels laid out and bleeding in the back. MJF left and Hangman bolted to the back to check on CD. He got the medics to tend to him while he looked for MJF, but Max had already made his escape.

While not as intense or psychological as their previous segment this did just enough to push the story forward. Hangman quickly dispatching of Aaron Solo while still in street clothes was a nice touch. Bonus points to him for showing up in a Rivian electric truck (a rival to Tesla). Hangman always knows what time it is. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that a pre-tape aired of MJF allegedly getting his AEW tattoo laser removed. MJF’s ego being so fragile that he’d get his tattoo removed because the fans prefer Hangman in spite of his recent trip through darkness, is classic MJF. He doesn’t understand that people see that he’s fundamentally a terrible person even though he yearns for the fan’s approval. I also appreciated the use of Daniels one more time to show Hangman’s fundamental humanity.

Heading into the PPV this feud has been almost perfect and with the Ricochet/Swerve match being explicitly for the number one contendership, a winner in this match is harder to predict. I’d guess MJF steals the win and the feud continues.

Grade: A-