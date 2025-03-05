WWE 2K25 DLC announced including Penta, MCMG, Giulia, Grace, Vaquer, celebrity guests

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

2K has announced several names for their post-launch WWE 2K25 DLC content that will be available as individual purchases or you can get them all with a season pass.

Several newer additions to the roster will be available in the coming months including Jordynne Grace, Penta, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer. Several legends and unannounced celebrities will also be included in upcoming DLC content packs including Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Jesse Ventura, Tito Santana, and Sid Justice.

Five DLC packs have been announced. They will be released from May through November this year as can be seen below:

New Wave Pack – May 2025 Alex Shelley Chris Sabin Giulia Stephanie Vaquer Special celebrity guest to be announced



Dunk & Destruction Pack – June 2025 Abyss Great Khali Three NBA stars to be announced



Fearless Pack – July 2025 New Jack Jordynne Grace Penta Bull Nakano Special celebrity guest to be announced



Attitude Era Superstars Pack – September 2025 D’Lo Brown Billy Gunn Road Dogg Victoria Mark Henry Sid Justice



Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack – November 2025 Jesse Ventura “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff Tito Santana Junkyard Dog



WWE 2K25 will be available for release on PS4, PS5, and Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms on March 14. Those that purchase the Bloodline and Deadman Editions of the game will get access a week early on March 7.

