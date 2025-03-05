WWE 2K25 DLC announced including Penta, MCMG, Giulia, Grace, Vaquer, celebrity guests

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
2K has announced several names for their post-launch WWE 2K25 DLC content that will be available as individual purchases or you can get them all with a season pass.
Several newer additions to the roster will be available in the coming months including Jordynne Grace, Penta, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer. Several legends and unannounced celebrities will also be included in upcoming DLC content packs including Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Jesse Ventura, Tito Santana, and Sid Justice.
Five DLC packs have been announced. They will be released from May through November this year as can be seen below:
- New Wave Pack – May 2025
- Alex Shelley
- Chris Sabin
- Giulia
- Stephanie Vaquer
- Special celebrity guest to be announced
- Dunk & Destruction Pack – June 2025
- Abyss
- Great Khali
- Three NBA stars to be announced
- Fearless Pack – July 2025
- New Jack
- Jordynne Grace
- Penta
- Bull Nakano
- Special celebrity guest to be announced
- Attitude Era Superstars Pack – September 2025
- D’Lo Brown
- Billy Gunn
- Road Dogg
- Victoria
- Mark Henry
- Sid Justice
- Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack – November 2025
- Jesse Ventura
- “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff
- Tito Santana
- Junkyard Dog
WWE 2K25 will be available for release on PS4, PS5, and Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms on March 14. Those that purchase the Bloodline and Deadman Editions of the game will get access a week early on March 7.
The entire DLC collection will be available as part of the WWE 2K25 Season Pass*, which is included in the WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition, and in The Bloodline Edition as part of the Ringside Pass, or available as an add-on to the Standard Edition. Individual DLC character packs will also be available as a stand-alone purchase. The Season Pass also includes the SuperCharger, which automatically unlocks base game WWE Legends, arenas, and titles that are available in the in-game store and can otherwise be earned via gameplay. The WWE 2K25 Ringside Pass, which is included in The Bloodline Edition, is also available, and includes the Season Pass, as well as the Superstar Mega-Boost, which features a MyRISE custom Superstar boost plus 100K VC.
- The Standard Edition will be available worldwide on Friday, March 14, 2025.
- The Deadman Edition will be available digitally worldwide on Friday, March 7, 2025.
- The Bloodline Edition will be available digitally worldwide on Friday, March 7, 2025.
Players who pre-order WWE 2K25 Standard Edition will receive the Wyatt Sicks Pack**, a bonus pack of content including five playable Superstars – Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. Players who pre-order any digital edition of WWE 2K25 will also receive the WWE 2K24 Standard Edition base game (digital).***
