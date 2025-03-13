VIP PODCAST 3/12 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: AEW Revolution, New Japan Cup, NXT Roadblock, In-Person at WXW 16 Carrot Tournament, Smackdown, Raw, UFC (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:
- AEW Revolution review
- New Japan Cup coverage
- NXT Roadblock review
- In-Person at WXW 16 Carrot Tournament
- Reviews of Smackdown and Raw
- The latest from UFC
