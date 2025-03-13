VIP PODCAST 3/12 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Ospreay sets sights on World Title, Speedball’s AEW debut, MVP offers MJF his card, Toni Storm, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 12 edition of AEW Dynamite including fallout from AEW Revolution, an intriguing MJF-MVP exchange mid-ring, Hangman confronts MJF backstage, Kenny Omega sets his course, Will Ospreay announces he wants to win the Owen Cup to face the World Champion at All In, an Adam Copeland rematch with Jon Moxley announced for next week, new opponents introduced for both Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone, two International Title mini-tournament matches, the debut of “Speedball” Mike Bayley, and more.

