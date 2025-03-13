News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Narayanan: Revolution follow-up, “Speedball” Mike Bailey’s debut, MVP’s pitch to MJF, more (132 min.)

March 13, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan to discuss the Mar. 12 edition of AEW Dynamite including follow-up on Revolution and a course set for the AEW World Title all the way until All In. Also, the debut of “Speedball” Mike Bayley, Kenny Omega talks about mini-tournament to get a shot at his title, MVP’s unexpected pitch to MJF, and more with live chat and email interactions throughout.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025