FREE PODCAST 3/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Narayanan: Revolution follow-up, “Speedball” Mike Bailey’s debut, MVP’s pitch to MJF, more (132 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan to discuss the Mar. 12 edition of AEW Dynamite including follow-up on Revolution and a course set for the AEW World Title all the way until All In. Also, the debut of “Speedball” Mike Bayley, Kenny Omega talks about mini-tournament to get a shot at his title, MVP’s unexpected pitch to MJF, and more with live chat and email interactions throughout.

