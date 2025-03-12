FREE PODCAST 3/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland present a live vs. TV review of Pro Wrestling Revolver No More Sorrow including Reed vs. Wentz, Maclin vs. Loco, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland chase away the blues with their review of Pro Wrestling Revolver’s No More Sorrow. Justin was there live while Chris watched on tape, so the gents give a live vs. tape comparison on a very fun show, headlined by Myron Reed vs. Rascalz stablemate Zachary Wentz for the Revolver World Title, Steve Maclin tangles with Gringo Loco in a number one contender’s match, Alpha Sigma Sigma and Fir$t Cla$$ have a tremendously fun tag team match, plus the unexpected and unique face turn of RED, and much more. For VIP, it’s a pair of fun matches with show favorites – Matt Taven vs. Jermaine Marbury from Wrestling Open and Krule against Shane Mercer from Scenic City Wrestling.

