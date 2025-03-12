FREE PODCAST 3/12 – WKPWP Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago: (3-10-2020) WrestleMania at risk due to coronavirus? Can pro wrestling work without a crowd? Plus Marko, Stunt, Drew-Lesnar, Edge-Orton, Baszler-Charlotte (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-10-2020) PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell. They begin with questions about the possibility of WrestleMania taking place this year without a live audience if the coronavirus leads to massive live event cancellations by early next month. Is pro wrestling viable without a live audience to react and play off of? What about Raw, Smackdown, Dynamite, NXT, and other live wrestling events with TV contracts to fulfill? Additional topics including whether Marko Stunt is turning away viewers, whether Drew McIntyre should beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, evaluating the hype for A.J. Styles vs. Undertaker, Edge vs. Randy Orton, and Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch so far, the destruction of the Erick Rowan pet cage and how it was handled, the mysterious disappearance of the men’s singles Elimination Chamber match, Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak perhaps a sign of things to come, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO