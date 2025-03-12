News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/12 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Revolution review including Swerve as next Number One Contender for AEW World Title, Tony Storm vs. Mariah May, why it’s time for Moxley to drop World Title (107 min.)

March 12, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and AEW Revolution Overview
  • 05:28 Commentary in Wrestling: A Critical Look
  • 12:30 AEW Revolution: Venue and Opening Match
  • 14:53 MJF vs. Hangman Page: In-Depth Review
  • 20:39 Mercedes Martinez vs. Momo: TBS Title Match
  • 29:10 Swerve vs. Ricochet: Number One Contender’s Match
  • 38:24 Okada vs. Brody King: Continental Title Match
  • 40:19 Omega and Okada’s Future Plans
  • 43:29 Hurt Syndicate vs. Outrunners
  • 49:19 Tony Storm vs. Mariah May: A Hollywood Ending
  • 01:09:57 Omega vs. Takeshita: A Brutal Battle
  • 01:17:11 Reflecting on the Cage Match
  • 01:19:17 Speculations on AJ Styles’ Future
  • 01:25:46 Main Event Critique
  • 01:29:07 Future AEW Storylines
  • 01:45:27 Final Thoughts and Ratings

