VIP PODCAST 3/12 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Revolution review including Swerve as next Number One Contender for AEW World Title, Tony Storm vs. Mariah May, why it’s time for Moxley to drop World Title (107 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:00 Introduction and AEW Revolution Overview

05:28 Commentary in Wrestling: A Critical Look

12:30 AEW Revolution: Venue and Opening Match

14:53 MJF vs. Hangman Page: In-Depth Review

20:39 Mercedes Martinez vs. Momo: TBS Title Match

29:10 Swerve vs. Ricochet: Number One Contender’s Match

38:24 Okada vs. Brody King: Continental Title Match

40:19 Omega and Okada’s Future Plans

43:29 Hurt Syndicate vs. Outrunners

49:19 Tony Storm vs. Mariah May: A Hollywood Ending

01:09:57 Omega vs. Takeshita: A Brutal Battle

01:17:11 Reflecting on the Cage Match

01:19:17 Speculations on AJ Styles’ Future

01:25:46 Main Event Critique

01:29:07 Future AEW Storylines

01:45:27 Final Thoughts and Ratings

