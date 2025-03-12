VIP PODCAST 3/12 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotlines (Early-January 2007): Review of WWE Raw, Audio as the Editor, Raw and Impact ratings, TNA behind the scenes, Cornette-Russo behind the scenes (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines for the Jan. 1-6, 2007 period, all combined into one file lasting over two hours including news items from behind the scenes in TNA including how Jim Cornette and Vince Russo were getting along, TNA and WWE ratings, TNA cutting hotel expenses for wrestlers, and more.

MONDAY – JANUARY 1 (Raw Reaction, College Football Chat)

TUESDAY – JANUARY 2 (Various News Items)

WEDNESDAY – JANUARY 3 (TNA News and Commentary)

THURSDAY – JANUARY 4 (Various News Items)

FRIDAY – JANUARY 5 (Various News Items)

SATURDAY – JANUARY 6 (Audio Ask the Torch)

