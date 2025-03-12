VIP PODCAST 3/12 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-21-2018): Adam Cole underachieving, Ivory HOF backlash, Nick Aldis workmate, Sheamus & Cesaro future, Triple H legacy, Taker’s perfect sendoff at risk (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback Mailbag episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 21, 2018 episode. Topics included:
- Adam Cole underachieving
- Ivory HOF backlash
- Nick Aldis workmate
- Sheamus & Cesaro future
- Triple H legacy
- Undertaker’s perfect sendoff at risk
- Could push of Roman Reigns ever end
- Jeff Jarrett Hall of Fame inductor
- Finn Balor-Seth Rollins scenario at Chamber
- And more
NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.