VIP PODCAST 3/12 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-21-2018): Adam Cole underachieving, Ivory HOF backlash, Nick Aldis workmate, Sheamus & Cesaro future, Triple H legacy, Taker’s perfect sendoff at risk (59 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback Mailbag episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 21, 2018 episode. Topics included:

Adam Cole underachieving

Ivory HOF backlash

Nick Aldis workmate

Sheamus & Cesaro future

Triple H legacy

Undertaker’s perfect sendoff at risk

Could push of Roman Reigns ever end

Jeff Jarrett Hall of Fame inductor

Finn Balor-Seth Rollins scenario at Chamber

And more

