VIP PODCAST 3/12 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-21-2018): Adam Cole underachieving, Ivory HOF backlash, Nick Aldis workmate, Sheamus & Cesaro future, Triple H legacy, Taker’s perfect sendoff at risk (59 min.)

March 12, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback Mailbag episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 21, 2018 episode. Topics included:

  • Adam Cole underachieving
  • Ivory HOF backlash
  • Nick Aldis workmate
  • Sheamus & Cesaro future
  • Triple H legacy
  • Undertaker’s perfect sendoff at risk
  • Could push of Roman Reigns ever end
  • Jeff Jarrett Hall of Fame inductor
  • Finn Balor-Seth Rollins scenario at Chamber
  • And more

