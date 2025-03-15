VIP PODCAST 3/15 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (2-28-2018): Reigns tearing into Lesnar and if this will finally get fans on his side, Cena vs. Styles, Rousey-Steph, ROH Honor Rising, latest UFC/Bellator (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 28, 2018 episode. Topics included:
- Roman Reigns tearing into Brock Lesnar and if this will finally get fans on his side
- John Cena’s promo and his match against A.J. Styles the next night
- The Ronda Rousey/Kurt Angle-Stephanie McMahon/Hunter segment on Raw
- And more talking points from WWE Raw and Smackdown
- A review of newsworthy ROH Honor Rising events
- The latest UFC/Bellator talk including the previous weekend’s UFC event and a preview of that weekend’s fights
