News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/15 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (2-28-2018): Reigns tearing into Lesnar and if this will finally get fans on his side, Cena vs. Styles, Rousey-Steph, ROH Honor Rising, latest UFC/Bellator (60 min.)

March 15, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 28, 2018 episode. Topics included:

  • Roman Reigns tearing into Brock Lesnar and if this will finally get fans on his side
  • John Cena’s promo and his match against A.J. Styles the next night
  • The Ronda Rousey/Kurt Angle-Stephanie McMahon/Hunter segment on Raw
  • And more talking points from WWE Raw and Smackdown
  • A review of newsworthy ROH Honor Rising events
  • The latest UFC/Bellator talk including the previous weekend’s UFC event and a preview of that weekend’s fights

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025