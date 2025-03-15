VIP PODCAST 3/15 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (2-28-2018): Reigns tearing into Lesnar and if this will finally get fans on his side, Cena vs. Styles, Rousey-Steph, ROH Honor Rising, latest UFC/Bellator (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 28, 2018 episode. Topics included:

Roman Reigns tearing into Brock Lesnar and if this will finally get fans on his side

John Cena’s promo and his match against A.J. Styles the next night

The Ronda Rousey/Kurt Angle-Stephanie McMahon/Hunter segment on Raw

And more talking points from WWE Raw and Smackdown

A review of newsworthy ROH Honor Rising events

The latest UFC/Bellator talk including the previous weekend’s UFC event and a preview of that weekend’s fights

