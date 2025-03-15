VIP PODCAST 3/15 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-28-2018): “Dr. D” David Schultz book review including insights on Hogan and the John Stossel slap, plus Mailbag on Jon Jones, Rousey, Cena, Prichard, HOF, Stampede, McGregor, NXT call-ups, HBK (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback Mailbag episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 28, 2018 episode. Topics included:
BOOK REVIEW:
- Todd reviews the new “Dr. D” David Schultz autobiography including Hulk Hogan stories and his take on the slap of John Stossel during the “20/20” investigative story filming at a WWF event.
MAILBAG:
- Viability of weight divisions in pro wrestling?
- How did Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey become crossover stars and who else could have been but didn’t for whatever reason?
- Who are the idea WWE Hall of Fame additions?
- Did the Stampede Wrestling territory reboot work?
- What is Bruce Prichard’s credibility and legacy and reputation in pro wrestling industry?
- John Cena excuses for never turning heel
- Roman Reigns push
- Next NXT call-ups
- After Reigns break’s C.M. Punk’s record who will end his reign?
- Shawn Michaels MOTY monopolies in PWI
- Can Bray Wyatt be salvaged?
- Did Brock know what Reigns was going to say?
- Was Rousey-Steph angle to cartoony for MMA fans?
- What does Jon Jones CSAC verdict mean?
- What’s up with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan
- Also, NEW MAILBAG RULES!
