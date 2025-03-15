VIP PODCAST 3/15 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-28-2018): “Dr. D” David Schultz book review including insights on Hogan and the John Stossel slap, plus Mailbag on Jon Jones, Rousey, Cena, Prichard, HOF, Stampede, McGregor, NXT call-ups, HBK (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback Mailbag episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 28, 2018 episode. Topics included:

BOOK REVIEW:

Todd reviews the new “Dr. D” David Schultz autobiography including Hulk Hogan stories and his take on the slap of John Stossel during the “20/20” investigative story filming at a WWF event.

MAILBAG:

Viability of weight divisions in pro wrestling?

How did Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey become crossover stars and who else could have been but didn’t for whatever reason?

Who are the idea WWE Hall of Fame additions?

Did the Stampede Wrestling territory reboot work?

What is Bruce Prichard’s credibility and legacy and reputation in pro wrestling industry?

John Cena excuses for never turning heel

Roman Reigns push

Next NXT call-ups

After Reigns break’s C.M. Punk’s record who will end his reign?

Shawn Michaels MOTY monopolies in PWI

Can Bray Wyatt be salvaged?

Did Brock know what Reigns was going to say?

Was Rousey-Steph angle to cartoony for MMA fans?

What does Jon Jones CSAC verdict mean?

What’s up with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan

Also, NEW MAILBAG RULES!

