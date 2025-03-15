News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/15 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-28-2018): “Dr. D” David Schultz book review including insights on Hogan and the John Stossel slap, plus Mailbag on Jon Jones, Rousey, Cena, Prichard, HOF, Stampede, McGregor, NXT call-ups, HBK (79 min.)

March 15, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback Mailbag episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 28, 2018 episode. Topics included:

BOOK REVIEW:

  • Todd reviews the new “Dr. D” David Schultz autobiography including Hulk Hogan stories and his take on the slap of John Stossel during the “20/20” investigative story filming at a WWF event.

MAILBAG:

  • Viability of weight divisions in pro wrestling?
  • How did Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey become crossover stars and who else could have been but didn’t for whatever reason?
  • Who are the idea WWE Hall of Fame additions?
  • Did the Stampede Wrestling territory reboot work?
  • What is Bruce Prichard’s credibility and legacy and reputation in pro wrestling industry?
  • John Cena excuses for never turning heel
  • Roman Reigns push
  • Next NXT call-ups
  • After Reigns break’s C.M. Punk’s record who will end his reign?
  • Shawn Michaels MOTY monopolies in PWI
  • Can Bray Wyatt be salvaged?
  • Did Brock know what Reigns was going to say?
  • Was Rousey-Steph angle to cartoony for MMA fans?
  • What does Jon Jones CSAC verdict mean?
  • What’s up with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan
  • Also, NEW MAILBAG RULES!

