News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade, pt. 1 of 2: Cena’s second heel promo with Cody, Belair-Ripley-Sky, reviews of Collision, NXT, Raw, Smackdown, UFC (71 min.)

March 27, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

  • A review of Smackdown and Raw including the latest John Cena-Cody Rhodes exchange
  • Review of NXT
  • Review of AEW Collision
  • The latest from UFC including a review and a preview

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025