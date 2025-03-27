VIP PODCAST 3/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade, pt. 2 of 2: Missed opportunities with Cena-Cody feud so far, AEW’s identity, Punk’s authenticity, WM4, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Missed opportunities with John Cena’s turn so far

Rebooking the main event of WrestleMania 4 if Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan were injured

If John Cena had even injured in the Chamber, what would an on-the-spot audible WWE would have called?

WWE has a precedent for a wrestler signing a contract they’re not on and being added to a one-on-one match with Shawn Michaels-Chris Benoit-Triple H

Isn’t AEW identity that the wrestling quality is paramount while it’s incidental in WWE?

More than ever, is it time to end the brand split in WWE and have just one world champion?

Is the Royal Rumble’s influence on WWE diminishing with th long span between it and WrestleMania?

Isn’t C.M. Punk showing himself to be the most deserving of headlining WrestleMania this year based on his promos and presence and seriousness and authenticity?

Shouldn’t Cody Rhodes wants to face the diminished old whiny current John Cena rather than the former version of himself Cody pined for?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO