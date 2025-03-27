WWE NXT Ratings Report (3/25): Viewership and key demo data for Tuesday’s episode on The CW, plus ten-week averages, comparisons to past three years, 7-day totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (3/25) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 741,000 viewers, compared to 676,000 the prior week and the 731,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 754,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 601,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 619,000, so this year’s ten-week average is up 135,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 620,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 592,000.

Three years ago this week, NXT drew 628,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 575,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.16 rating, compared to 0.15 and 0.15 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.17 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.16 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.14 rating with a ten-week1 rolling average of 0.12.

The announced matches and segments were…

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fallon Henley – Women’s North American Championship match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker – NXT Women’s Championship match

Lexis King vs. Je’Von Evans – Heritage Cup match

7-DAY VIEWERSHIP UPDATE

3/11 episode: 808,000 viewers after 7 days, up from 731,00 same night

3/4 episode: 779,000 viewers after 7 days, up from 698,000 same night

2/25 episode: 881,000 viewers after 7 days, up from 779,000 same night

