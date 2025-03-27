AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (3/26): Viewership and key demo data for TBS viewership, comparisons to past three years, ten-week averages, 7-day totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (3/26) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 663,000 viewers, compared to 658,000 the prior week and the 628,000 the week before that according to Nielsen Media Research. The current ten-week rolling average is 615,000. Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 747,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 805,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 833,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 899,000.

Three years ago this week, Dynamite drew 979,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 991,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17 rating, compared to 0.19 and 0.16 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.28.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.28 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

Three years ago, it drew a 0.38 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.38.

The announced matches and segments were…

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian

Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davies

Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Rated FTR (Cope & Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) interview with Toni Schiavone

MJF to give answer to MVP

7-DAY VIEWERSHIP UPDATE

3/12 episode: 699,000 viewers after 7 days, up from 628,000 same night

3/5 episode: 694,000 viewers after 7 days, up from 600,000 same night

2/26 episode: 677,000 viewers after 7 days, up from 598,000 same night

