10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (3-24-2015): Cena & Reigns & Henry & Bryan vs. Seth & Big Show & Kane & Bray Wyatt, plus, Jimmy Uso, AJ Lee, Big E, more

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown review

March 26, 2015

Taped 3/24/15 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– Smackdown Open.

– After fireworks went off inside the Staples Center, the Usos made their entrance for the opening match.

1 – JIMMY USO vs. BIG E. vs. FERNANDO vs. CESARO – FATAL FOUR-WAY MATCH

During Big E.’s entrance, Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler were shown at ringside at the announce desk. Cole noted that we’d get cut-ins from Fan Axxess in the Bay Area with Byron Saxton and Renee Young throughout the show. Big E. and Uso had the advantage to start. Big E. delivered overhead suplexes to Uso and Fernando. He lifted Cesaro over his head and tossed him onto Jimmy Uso. A splash to Fernando turned into a pin, which was broken up by Cesaro. Jimmy wanted to dive over the top onto Cesaro and Big E., but Fernando interrupted with a dropkick and hit a suicide dive himself. Jimmy managed to recover and dive onto all three at ringside. Cesaro stood on the second rope and wanted to suplex Fernando in. Jimmy joined him for a double suplex, and Big E. helped Jimmy and Cesaro from behind. That was certainly unique. All of the tag partners were at ringside, for what it’s worth. Cesaro swung Fernando, then catapulted him into an oncoming Uso. Everybody began to hit or attempt their finishers. Fernando was back-dropped to ringside. Jimmy went to the top and splashed Cesaro for the win.

WINNER: Jimmy Uso, at 4:58. Pretty fun train wreck.

After the match, they aired a graphic for the Wrestlemania pre-show Fatal Four-Way Tag Title Match.

– Tonight’s main event: Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, John Cena and Mark Henry vs. Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Kane, and Big Show.

– Cole promised to take us to Axxess next.

[Commercial Break]

– Live from Fan Axxess, Renee Young talked about WWE’s “Here in All of Us” ad campaign, then she and Byron Saxton were shown on-camera at Axxess. The two talked about Wrestlemania’s main event, then Saxton threw it to footage of Brock Lesnar announcing his re-signing with WWE on ESPN Sportscenter Tuesday night.

– A video package on Reigns and Lesnar aired following the Lesnar vs. Reigns Wrestlemania graphic.

– More shots of Axxess, with Saxton saying The New Day was just signing autographs, which breaks down whatever wall that existed for people thinking the in-arena portion of Smackdown was occurring at the same time as the live Axxess shots. More from Axxess next.

[Commercial Break]

– Renee and Byron were back at Axxess. They plugged the WWE Network and sounded like they were pitching it on an infomercial.

– The Intercontinental Title Ladder Match was discussed. A video package then aired on the lineage of the title and what it has meant at Wrestlemanias past. This video did more to make the Intercontinental Title feel like a big deal than WWE’s last ten years of booking. The package eventually morphed into Ladder Match history at Wrestlemania as well.

– After putting a bow on the I.C. Title match discussion, Renee and Byron turned their attention to the Divas match at Wrestlemania. They showed what happened amongst the four competitors on Raw, where Paige and A.J. Lee ended up brawling.

– Tonight, A.J. Lee and Paige are expected to be in the ring on Smackdown.

[Commercial Break]

– The live programming being offered on the WWE Network this week was plugged by Renee and Byron.

– Renee and Byron talked about Rusev vs. John Cena at Wrestlemania. They showed a video package on that feud.

– The Elimination Chamber was shown as part of the interactive fan experience at Fan Axxess.

– The eight-man tag match main event is coming up tonight.

[Commercial Break]

– Breaking news: Aloe Blacc will sing “America the Beautiful” at Wrestlemania.

– The exterior of Levi’s Stadium was shown, the calm before the storm.

– Renee and Byron, from Fan Axxess, discussed the Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins match upcoming at Wrestlemania. It too was followed by a video package on the match.

– Renee noted that A.J. Lee would be in the ring on Smackdown, next.

[Commercial Break]

– In Los Angeles, A.J. Lee came to the ring. They again showed A.J. and Paige having their differences on Raw. A.J. talked about the various roles she has played in WWE and said no matter what happens, she’ll take out the Bellas on Sunday. She said if Paige wants to join her, it’s entirely up to her. Paige then came out. Paige reminded A.J. how she debuted in WWE and said it’s obvious A.J. doesn’t want her to have the title back. A.J said now is not the time for that and that they need to be on the same page at Wrestlemania. Paige asked if this is another way for A.J. to screw her over. A.J. talked about how they’re both crazy and they both hate losing. She said they can’t let the Kardashians win at Mania. Paige conceded that A.J. was right and said they should ditch the frienemies thing and become tag partners. But the Bellas theme interrupted before they could shake on it.

Nikki said A.J. can manipulate people so that they believe what she says is true, but that won’t help her win on Sunday. Brie said the Bellas have a strong bond and that while Nikki has done bad things to her in the past, they’re together now and she has forgiven her. Nikki said she thinks Brock Lesnar has worked more days than A.J. this year. Nikki said she’s been running the Divas division while A.J. has been sipping virgin margaritas. Brie said everyone wants to be the Bellas. A.J. said yeah, right, everyone wants to be D-list failed actresses. Paige said they prefer to be the freaks, geeks and misfits. She said they like being different and real. That’s what this really should’ve been about from the beginning. Nikki had to be held back by Brie from going to the ring, as she wanted to fight right then and there. She called Paige and A.J. “bitches,” but it was edited out.

– The eight-man tag main event is still to come, but next, back to Axxess.

[Commercial Break]

– Byron Saxton thanked David Guetta for providing “Rise” as one of the theme songs to Wrestlemania.

– Renee Young announced that the Andre the Giant Battle Royal will also take place on the Wrestlemania pre-show.

– Triple H vs. Sting was previewed via a video package. At Axxess, Byron predicted Triple H to win.

– Next, a preview of Bray Wyatt vs. Undertaker at Mania.

[Commercial Break]

– The WWE Memorabilia area of Fan Axxess was shown.

– Another plug for the WWE Network.

– The Bray Wyatt vs. Undertaker match was given the video package preview treatment.

– Coming up next, the eight-man tag match main event.

[Commercial Break]

– John Cena came out for the big tag match. He was followed by Mark Henry, Daniel Bryan, and Roman Reigns respectively. For the heels, Seth Rollins came out accompanied by J&J Security. Big Show was next, then Kane, and finally Bray Wyatt. The match kicks off next.

[Commercial Break]

2 – JOHN CENA & MARK HENRY & DANIEL BRYAN & ROMAN REIGNS vs. SETH ROLLINS & BIG SHOW & KANE & BRAY WYATT

Reigns and Rollins began the match, which would be an interesting footnote if Rollins were to cash in his MITB briefcase against Reigns on Sunday. Reigns clobbered Rollins with clotheslines in the corner, then a tilt-a-whirl slam. Wyatt tagged in and he and Reigns went back-and-forth. Reigns connected on his jumping kick at ringside. Wyatt was able to tag out to Kane. After a shoulder knock-down by Kane, Reigns came back with a flying clothesline. Second-rope clothesline from Reigns for two. I mean, the clotheslines are getting comical at this point. Big Show tagged in and Reigns finally tagged out, to Mark Henry. Show and Henry traded body blows, but Show knocked Henry down with a shoulder tackle. Show splashed Henry in the corner and the heels went to work. Show stepped on Henry and choked him in the ropes as they went to break about 7:05 into the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 10:23 of the match with Cena suplexing Wyatt, setting him up for the Five-Knuckle Shuffle. Kane prevented an Attitude Adjustment, and Wyatt ran over Cena coming off the ropes. Cena desperately tried to make a tag, but Kane stopped it. Rollins and Cena peppered each other with haymakers. Rollins landed on his feet on an AA attempt. The heels continued to keep Cena at bay. Wyatt missed a back splash and Cena crawled to make a tag. Rollins applied a sleeper instead. Cena backed Rollins into a corner to create some separation. Cena still couldn’t reach the babyface corner for a tag. Show missed a second-rope splash. Rollins, the next legal man, was sent over the top rope by Cena. Tag was finally made to Bryan at 16:47 of the match. The crowd was into him as he added some life to the match, taking out Rollins. Top-rope hurricanrana. J&J Security got on the apron to distract Bryan, allowing Rollins to hit an enziguiri. Big Show made the tag, but before he got to Bryan, he knocked Reigns off the apron. Reigns recovered in time to hit a Superman punch on Show. Everyone began hitting their finishers (stop me if you’ve heard that one before) and the match broke down. AA on Show by Cena. Bryan hit Show with the running knee and picked up the pin.

WINNERS: Cena, Henry, Bryan and Reigns, at 19:32.

The announcers got in their last plugs for Wrestlemania as the babyfaces celebrated the win to Bryan’s theme music.

