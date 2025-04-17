WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this video feature WWE Legends looking back at their top WrestleMania Moments?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With 40 years of WrestleMania under their belt, WWE has created tons of memorable moments that have had fans talking decades after those things have happened.

With tons of former wrestlers under WWE Legends contracts, they get the special opportunity to participate in various YouTube videos and special events that WWE holds throughout the year. Perhaps the most noteworthy of them all is The Boogeyman with all of his Halloween scares that he does.

WWE added another episode to their WWE Retrospective series on their WWE Vault channel. In those videos, the WWE Legends get to talk about many of their best moments while wrestling for the company. This time, they get to share their stories about WrestleMania and what made those moments so legendary. Fans will really love to see their favorite wrestlers from years past talk about those moments that made them a fan in the first place.

This was a nice video showcasing various stories from significant WrestleMania matches told by some of the wrestlers that actually wrestled in them. Their stories showcased their emotions and true feelings that were going through them leading up to and at the time of the matches.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

One thing I really enjoyed was Booker T talking about the match against Boogeyman at WrestleMania 22. It was nice hearing him talk so highly of his wife Sharmell, who was partnered with him at the time. He really put her over to the fans watching this video, saying how she truly knew how he felt in the ring and how his later career was all thanks to her.

I also enjoyed hearing Victoria talk about how Molly Holly came up with her finisher for the hair vs. title match at WrestleMania XX. Paying homage to another wrestler, especially one like Roderick Strong who’s had a great career, shows how much respect they truly have for one another.

Overall, this was a great video showing many WWE Legends reliving some of their best WrestleMania moments. It’s always nice to hear their perspective on things from long ago. Getting to know what they were feeling before, during, and after some of their biggest matches in their careers is such a cool thing.

For a lot of people, that was either before they were watching wrestling or even born. Hearing those perspectives twenty or more years later gives insight to those people not familiar with those matches, perhaps wanting them to check out their careers after watching this video. Most of them haven’t wrestled for decades, so getting new content from them is always appreciated. The WWE Vault YouTube channel has made yet another great decision that brings wrestling knowledge to the average fan by having WWE Legends talk about some amazing moments in their careers.