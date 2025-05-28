VIP PODCAST 5/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Analysis of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, NXT BattleGround and big NXT TV follow-up, Smackdown, Raw, Collision (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller features analysis of WWE Smackdown, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, NXT BattleGround and big NXT TV follow-up, AEW Collision, and WWE Raw.

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO