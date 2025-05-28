AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING ON-SITE REPORT (5/24): In-person observations on the matches, the Tony Khan media scrum, crowd reactions, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING

MAY 25, 2025

GLENDALE, ARIZONA AT DESERT DIAMOND ARENA

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

TICKETS DISTRIBUTED PER WRESTLE TIX: 8,179

Following the September 2018 All In event, an independently produced PPV that resulted from a wager with wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Cody Rhodes first used the phrase Double or Nothing in a promotional video. “I know when you make a bet, sometimes you go double or nothing,” he said.

Then, in January 2019, AEW was established, and its inaugural event in May was Double or Nothing. The event’s name also alludes to its casino/Las Vegas motif since, until 2025, it was customarily hosted at arenas on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. The 2020 and 2021 events were the exceptions to this rule; they were initially planned for Vegas but had to be staged at Jacksonville’s Daily’s Place instead. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida reduced its COVID-19 regulations, so the 2021 event was the first AEW PPV to reach capacity and the last PPV at Daily’s Place until AEW started live touring again in July of that year.

One of Double or Nothing’s main events, frequently the main event, has been a customized tornado tag match between two multi-man teams since 2020. This match served as the Stadium Stampede for 2020 and 2021. Both year’s match featured the Stadium Stampede match as the main event, wrestled at both Daily’s Place and the nearby TIAA Bank Field stadium, to capitalize on the increase of cinematic contests during the pandemic. After going on tour again, the 2022 event switched from Stadium Stampede to Anarchy in the Arena, when wrestlers fought across the host venue.

Location

Located in Glendale, Arizona, Desert Diamond Arena is an indoor entertainment venue that serves as the focal point of the $1 billion, 223-acre Westgate Entertainment District. UFC on Fox: Poirier vs. Gaethje, UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2, Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, Nitro Circus Live, WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, Stars on Ice, 2021 Gold Over America Tour, Street League Skateboarding, and WEC 53 were among the latest events held at Desert Diamond Arena. The traveling family-friendly performances of Cirque du Soleil, Sesame Street Live, the Harlem Globetrotters, and Radio City Christmas Spectacular have all performed at the Arena. On June 12, 2021, UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 brought in $4,281,800 and drew 17,208 attendees, making it the highest-grossing event in facility history.

The Presentation

AEW adhered to the PPV logo and used the neon theme for the main event entrances. Changing the lighting throughout the main event was also a charming touch.

The Atmosphere

The crowd was in the mood and present for the PPV from start to finish. They may have gotten tired during the Paragon vs. the Don Callis family.

The Overall Card

(1) MERCEDES MONE vs. JAMIE HAYTER – Owen Hart Foundation 2025 Women’s Tournament Final Match

WINNER: Mercedes Mone at 21:17

(Brian’s Thoughts: An excellent way to bookend a PPV. From their brief on-screen interactions, we knew that Hayter and Mone had great physical chemistry that would transfer to the PPV. I thought Hayter was going to win, but I was on the hook for the results. The finish of the match was terrific.)

(2) FTR (w/Stokely) vs. DANIEL GARCIA & NIGEL MCGUINNESS (w/Matt Menard)

WINNER: FTR in 23:21

(Brian’s Thoughts: The FTR experience may be comparable to overindulging your favorite dessert. I wish FTR would practice this more since you can enjoy dessert without going overboard. I find FTR main event matches more enjoyable than most. Still, spending 23 minutes chasing an epic match didn’t seem essential instead of telling a compelling story.)

(3) RICOCHET vs. MARK BRISCOE – Stretcher Match

WINNER: Ricochet at 16:11

(Brian’s Thoughts: This was the second best match match on the card in terms of pacing. The tributes to Sabu throughout the match were a lovely touch. Briscoe’s ability to showcase his facial expressions with a crimson mask was extraordinary. The new renaissance of Ricochet continues. It’s so challenging to stooge like a proper heel and still showcase athleticism in a match to get booed. The visual of Briscoe’s blood on the stage with the golden scissors was an excellent production touch.)

(4) THE HURT SYNDICATE (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin w/MJF) vs. THE SONS OF TEXAS (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) – AEW World Tag Team Title Match

WINNERS: The Hurt Syndicate to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles at 12:38

(Brian’s Thoughts: I was sports entertained. I appreciate Guevara giving up his body throughout the match to make Lashley and Benjamin look like killers.)

(5) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY – AEW Continental Title Match

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada to retain the Continental Title in 16:02

(Brian’s Thoughts: Perfection! No notes. I loved everything about this entire match: the pacing, agenting, action, the closing moments. The match also gave me reinsurance that Okada still has it to turn it on with a snap of fingers for a massive match against Kenny Omega at All-In.)

(6) TONI STORM (W/Luther) vs. MINA SHIRAKAWA – AEW Women’s World Title Match

WINNER: Toni Storm to retain the AEW Women’s World Title in 15:52

(Brian’s Thoughts: Solid in-ring work from both women from start to finish. This was a complete contrast from the opener of the PPV, and that’s how it should have been.)

(7) KENNY OMEGA & SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) & THE OPPS (Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs & Samoa Joe) & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. THE DEATH RIDERS (Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta) & THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) – Anarchy In The Arena match

WINNERS: Kenny Omega & Swerve Strickland & The Opps, & Willow Nightingale at 35:19

(Brian’s Thoughts: This match is why AEW exists for those lapped fans who sought an alternative in professional wrestling. I will not attempt to persuade someone who may not personally love an unconventional match style to do so. I would advise against having a narrow perspective on Anarchy in the Arena. The planning, attention to detail, and production required to pull off this match takes weeks and multiple individuals; it is not a casual table match or kendo stick match. When “Let the Bodies Hit the Floor” started playing throughout the arena, it was impossible not to get lost in the moment and have a blast and fun. I’m so glad the women showed up and showed out through the entire match. I’m not being hyperbolic when I say this could have easily been the best night of Powerhouse Hobbs’s career.)

(8) THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher) (W/Don Callis & Lance Archer) vs. PARAGON (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

WINNERS: The Don Callis Family in 12:48

(Brian’s Thoughts: This match was in the death spot. It would have served so much better on Collision. Perhaps AEW should consider showing the video package building towards the main event in a situation like this or just be okay with telling fans it’s okay to have a five-minute break to grab food or go to the restroom if they are looking to give fans a chance to catch their breath between two big matches at the end of a show.)

(9) “HANGMAN” PAGE vs. WILL OSPREAY – Owen Hart Foundation 2025 Men’s Tournament Final Match

WINNER: Adam Page at 36:59.

(Brian’s Thoughts: The main character prevails over his cocky competitor. This was the main event of Double or Nothing, and it deserved to be in this spot on the PPV. I loved the details of Hangman having Bret Hart pink in his gear, in contrast with Ospreay having Shawn Michaels-themed gear from the famous Iron Man match from WrestleMania XII.)

MEDIA SCRUM NOTES

Toni Storm told me in character that her bottom is bigger than Texas and is bigger than the match between her and Mercedes. She later said she was looking forward to meeting Miss Money.

Tony Khan mentioned that either Storm vs. Mone or Hangman vs. Moxley could headline All In. Both are excellent choices for the main event at the PPV.

The last question at the media scrum was about “other companies” booking shows against AEW without naming WWE. Khan said it has been the most consistent counter-scheduling since Jim Crockett Promotions, but AEW’s story won’t go the same way Jim Crockett Promotions did.

FINAL THOUGHTS

For those who listen to me and co-host Amin Ajani on our VIP-exclusive Collision Cafe podcast, whenever we open a review show, we mention how an AEW PPV is hard to grade. I’ll go into more detail later this week on our review show, but the only negative thing is that the show was too long on one of the AEW’s best PPVs of 2025. In my experience, I was tired of flying into the show on the same day, so of course I was tired by the show’s end. However, it would serve the fans better if these shows were about 30-45 minutes shorter. I would also rather spend an extra 20-30 minutes speaking with Tony Khan in a post-show setting, asking more relevant questions about the PPV buyrate or gate number to watch a trios match that I will never remember or go out of my way to re-watch.