VIP PODCAST 5/28 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-27-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talking Shawn Michaels knee injury, new ROH prospects, what could improve TNA’s cool factor, Hogan, WWE DVD news, more (27 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from May 25, 2007. PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill covers all the latest news including Shawn Michaels’ knee injury, more Ring of Honor matches signed for June and new prospects for the promotion, the next big WWE DVD release, which promotion was interested in bringing Hulk Hogan aboard, listeners try to make TNA cooler in our Question of the Week, and Roderick Strong battling Necro Butcher in the Indy Lineup of the Week.

