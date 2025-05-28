AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Where: El Paso, Tex. at El Paso County Coliseum

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,265 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,689. The arena has a capacity of 11,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Josh Alexander vs. Brody King – AEW International Championship 4-Way Qualifier match

Mercedes Moné and “Timeless” Toni Storm to meet live

“Hangman” Adam Page to speak

