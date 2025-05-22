AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/21): Amin’s report and analysis of Double or Nothing build, wild brawl at end of show, Hangman-Ospreay exchange, Mercedes-Hayter exchange,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 21, 2025

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. AT RIO RANCHO EVENTS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,120,tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,257. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

—AEW Dynamite opening played. There was a firework display. Excalibur, Ian Ricabonni and Tazz were on commentary.

—Tony Schiavone was standing inside the ring. Schiavone called out both “Hangman” Adam Page and Will Ospreay who both got big reactions from the crowd. Schiavone explained to Hangman and Ospreay what were the stakes in the match. Ospreay said he understood why the security was ringside but said they weren’t needed. He sent the security to the back. He asked Hangman if he still drinks? He brought up owing Hangman an apology after they got jumped yesterday? That was strange. He said he caught Hangman with an elbow but Hangman got him first with a head butt to the face. He brought up his dad saying when he got hit in the face was a drastic improvement. He got a stagehand to hand him two bottles. He offered Hangman a bottle. Hangman left the bottle on the side.

He mentioned petitioning for Tony Khan to give him and Hangman the main event for Double or Nothing. He said people think he would be mad to follow the Anarchy in the Arena match. He said people would think it would be crazy to follow three hours of great professional wrestling. He said he would tell those people they don’t know what’s at stake. He said the winner will not only win the Owen Hart Cup trophy, go to All In Texas but bring back the beautiful gold belt. He spoke about taking a flight from his home country of England which takes from 7 to 15 hours each week to make it to Dynamite. He said he doesn’t sleep, he’s jet lagged and says to just ring the bell. He said he wants to walk into the Forbidden Door PPV as AEW World Champion and thank the people for the support. He wants to show his six year old daughter he’s a world champion. He said Hangman wants it. He said he wants it a little bit more.

Hangman said that’s the difference between him and Ospreay. He said he knows the feeling because he lived it. He spoke about no greater prize in professional wrestling than the AEW World Title. He said for Ospreay that could be a professional accomplishment to win the title. He said it was personal for him. He said he needs it. He said he wasted two years of his life with grief, sorrow and hate. He said he won no tournament or championship in two years. He said the worst of it was at home like Christmas morning. He said his son was playing with new toys, while his dad was staring outside the window looking for someone who would never come back. He said he needs his wife to look at him and not feel pity and see the person she fell in love with. He said he needs his kids to look up to him as the father they deserve. He said he needs it for the fans who supported him when he deserved it the least to show the people the man he can be. He said he needed it when Ospreay said it was too little, too late.

Ospreay asked Hangman what he was going to do about it? He asked if Hangman would wrap a chair around his head. He asked if he would make him retire like he did Christopher Daniels. He said he’s not going down that path. He said he’s been there and it took him a lot to come back. He said he’s going to do his best. He said sometimes he’s lost. He lost track of his words saying he didn’t use the referee to cheat. He didn’t go to his boss to complain. He said if he lost he won their respect and their trust. Hangman asked Ospreay if having the fans’ trust will be enough for Jon Moxley and the Death Riders?

Ospreay said he doesn’t know. He brought up losing twice to Moxley. He said Hangman does and wants to show him. He said if he can beat Hangman, he can beat Moxley. He said Hangman is a good hearted dude but can also be a bad man. He said people would look to Hangman when times are bad. He said Hangman has been looking out the window. He said Hangman has been looking for “Swerve” Strickland. He said he gets it when someone goes from business to personal. He said they could give him three months but took Hangman a year. He said kids don’t look up to Hangman. He said the boys in the back lost respect for Hangman. He said a woman screamed when Hangman nearly “killed” Swerve and wanted to go back for more. He said he was going to do his best.

He brought up the list of people he beat in AEW and NJPW. He said he was the best in the F**** world. He said anything can happen when the bell rings. He said if Hangman wins he will be happy for him. He said will have Hangman’s back if he wins. He wanted to know if Hangman would do the same if he wins. He said he was calling Hangman out to a shootout in the desert at Double or Nothing. Hangman and Ospreay both chugged their beer bottle. Ospreay’s music played. They walked to the back. They stood side by side staring at the Owen Hart Cup. Excalibur on commentary announced Hangman vs. Ospreay was the main event for Double or Nothing.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was tremendous as both Hangman and Ospreay delivered the money promo to sell you on wanting to see the match. I like having Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals as the main event on Double or Nothing. Ospreay is arguably the best wrestler in the world and you can always count on him to deliver a classic match. This is also smart because the fans like both Hangman and Ospreay so they don’t be disappointed on the winner of the match.)

—AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir were shown walking into the building. Moxley said tension is rising. He said the spoils will go to those who embrace the anarchy.

Jon Moxley made his entrance for the opening match on the show. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson made their entrance next. The crowd cheered as Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs came out to a strong reaction. ‘Swerve” Strickland came out with Prince Nana to a big reaction.

(1) SAMOA JOE & POWERHOUSE HOBBS & “SWERVE” STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. JON MOXLEY & THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) (w/Marina Shafir)

Joe and Moxley began exchanging strikes. Both sides held Joe and Moxley back. Hobbs rocked Matthew with a clothesline. Nicholas caught Hobbs with a launch dropkick. Swerve caught Nicholas with a backbreaker. A brawl broke out between both slides. The Bucks went for dives but Joe and Swerve moved out of the way. Moxley caught Hobbs with a tope on the floor. The Bucks stopped Joe with a double SuperKick. Swerve hit Nicholas with a Fosbury Flop. Joe hit a tope onto everyone on the floor. [c]

Moxley caught Hobbs with a chop block. Nicholas slapped Hobbs across the back. Hobbs no-sold it. Hobbs gave Nicholas a World’s Strongest Slam. Swerve got Nicholas with a backbreaker on the floor. Matthew stopped Swerve with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Matthew hit Sliced Bread on Swerve. Nicholas went for a Swanton Bomb but Swerve got his knees up. Moxley knocked both Hobbs and Joe to the floor. Moxley hit an X-Plex on Swerve. The Bucks hit Risky Business on Swerve for two. [c]

Moxley hit a PileDriver on Swerve. Joe made the save. Moxley went for Rings of Saturn. Swerve broke free nailing Moxley with a head butt. Joe ran wild on everyone. Joe hit a PowerSlam on Matthew for two. Hobbs hit a Frog Splash on Matthew but Moxley and Nicholas made the save. The action broke down with everyone getting involved. Moxley hit a Paradigm Shift on Joe. Swerve hit a House Call Kick on Moxley and Swerve Stomp on The Bucks. Hobbs hit SpineBuster on The Bucks. The action broke down with more chaos. Joe caught Nicholas in a Coquina Clutch. Swerve caught Matthew with a reverse rollup for the 1-2-3 win.

WINNERS: “Swerve” Strickland, Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs in 17:51

—Death Riders attacked the babyface team after the match. Katsuyori Shibata returned to make the save. Shafir gave Shibata a low blow. Willow Nightingale ran down giving Shafir a Spear. Kenny Omega ran down hitting Snap Dragon Suplex on Claudio and Yuta. Omega gave Matthew a V-Trigger. Joe and Swerve sat up tables. Omega went for a One Winged Angel. Claudio pulled Matthew away. Joe cut a promo saying he’s coming for the Bucks and Death Riders on the show.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was your opening party match to get the crowd in the building excited. A fun match with lots of good action. Good to see Swerve get his win back on The Bucks. Post-match angle stuff was fine to give a small tease of Anarchy in the Arena.)

—Alicia Atout was backstage with The Hurt Syndicate. Atout asked Hurt Syndicate if they were excited about announcing MJF into the group. MVP said she should ask MJF. That’s when MJF appeared wearing a new suit matching Hurt Syndicate colours. MJF sent Atout away. MJF then shook hands with Mark Sterling and Hurt Syndicate lawyer.

—Hurt Syndicate came out for the next segment. MVP said this was an official announcement from the Hurt Syndicate. He said tonight is a special night. He said they will officially induct the 4th member into the Hurt Syndicate. The crowd booed. MVP said MJF was better than the crowd in attendance and they know it. MVP called MJF to the ring.

MJF said this reminded him of what his mom told him when he was a young boy. He said his mom told him, the happiest day will be when he marries the love of his life. He said now that he’s older and wiser that “dumb b*tch” didn’t join the Hurt Syndicate. The crowd booed. MVP told the crowd to show respect to MJF. He said the only thing that sucks is being in Albuquerque MJF said it’s a shame this contract signing takes place in Albuquerque. Mark Sterling noted he and Hurt Syndicate went over the contract and that it would benefit both parties. He said MJF would sign first. He then said all members of Hurt Syndicate will sign with Bobby Lashley signing last. MJF signed. MVP signed. Shelton Benjamin looked over at his lawyer before signing. Benjamin signed next. Lashley took his sweet time. The crowd was getting restless as they were booing. MVP told the crowd to keep quiet. Lashley eventually signed.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Hurt Syndicate are usually treated as babyfaces. MJF was also getting cheers from the crowd wanting to be part of Hurt Syndicate.. The boos were noticeable with MJF now being part of the group. This was the first segment between MJF and Hurt Syndicate that didn’t click. This kinda feels like they are holding stuff off before things take a turn between Hurt Syndicate and MJF.)

MJF was about to celebrate. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara came out. MJF told them they have no right to interrupt the Hurt Syndicate. Dustin called MJF an SOB and told him to shut up. He said MJF hardly wrestles and doesn’t have his grit and then pointed down to his crotch. He told MJF he hated his guts. He spoke about the respect he has for MVP. He told MVP to watch out for MJF who he called a snake. He spoke about him and Sammy being day one guys. He spoke about the first Double or Nothing PPV being special changing the wrestling landscape. He said they are ROH Tag Team Champions and earned the AEW Tag Title match. He told Benjamin and Lashley to hurt them. He said they are one day guys and said this won’t be a walk in the park. He said they can’t touch their work ethic. He said they should bet on the day one guys to wins. He said he will see them Sunday at Double or Nothing.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This whole segment dragged. Dustin Rhodes tried way too hard to cut a promo for the tag title match. It just didn’t work to get me interested to see the match at Double or Nothing.)

—Renee Paquette spoke to Kazuchika Okada about Mike Bailey calling him out. Okada said he’s the champion and he calls out the challenger. He said he would see Bailey at Double or Nothing for the Continental Title. Renee spoke about Bailey not taking a pin since joining AEW. Okada said there’s a first time for everything. Okada said to trust him. Okada walked away. Okada looked back into the camera. Okada said “trust me.” You could hear the crowd laugh. [c]

(2) RICOCHET vs. ANTHONY BOWENS (w/Billy Gunn)

Ricochet went to do the DX sign but Bowens stopped him. Bowens took control clotheslining Ricochet to the floor. Ricochet taunted Billy ringside. Bowens patted Ricochet’s head. Ricochet grabbed the referee’s shirt. Ricochet took advantage, yanking Bowens off the ring apron. [c]

Bowens caught Ricochet with a Kataro Crusher. Bowens hit a spinning face buster slam for two. Bowens and Ricochet exchanged big strikes. Bowens nailed Ricochet with a thrust kick for two. Ricochet responded by nailing Bowens with a spin kick. Bowens avoided the Spirit Gun. Bowens hit The Arrival. Bowens hit Molly-Wopp. Ricochet rolled outside the ring. The referee was distracted with Billy. Ricochet stabbed Bowens with the scissors. Ricochet hit the Spirit Gun for the 1-2-3 win.

WINNER: Ricochet in 9:14

(Amin’s Thoughts: A solid match here between Bowens and Ricochet. I just don’t get why Bowens was placed in this match to take a pin. Bowens needs some credibility so fans can get behind him as a single’s wrestler. They could’ve found any other mid-card wrestler for Ricochet to beat on the show. I do like Ricochet’s work as he’s really coming into his own playing heel.)

—Mark Briscoe came out after the match with a stretcher. Briscoe loaded Ricochet on the stretcher. Briscoe went for Froggy Bow. Ricochet ran to the back.

(Amin’s Thoughts: We already got an Anarchy in the Arena match on the show. Double or Nothing doesn’t need another gimmick match on the PPV card. The post-match angle didn’t do anything in the slightest to get me interested in wanting to see this match between Briscoe and Ricochet at Double or Nothing.)

—Excalibur hyped the Double or Nothing PPV card. They also showed a graphic announcing Mercedes Mone will face Reyna Isis in an TBS Championship Open Challenge match on Collision. They showed clips of Reyne on AEW TV and CMLL. [c]

—FTR was backstage with Stokely Hathaway. Hathaway spoke about having the contract for the Double or Nothing tag team match. He said FTR could sign the contract through Adobe. He spoke about Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler having the respect for professional wrestling. He said the tag team contract signing will take place on Collision.

—Renee Paquette was standing inside the ring for the face-to-face segment. Renee spoke about how both Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter want to beat the crap out of each other. Renee said she will do her best to keep things in order. She called out Jamie Hayter first to the ring. She called Mercedes Mone to the ring.

Renee spoke about Hayter being AEW Women’s World Champion which Mercedes hasn’t been. Renee spoke about Hayter coming back from a back injury. Renee asked Hayter about people thinking she’s the underdog in the match. Hayter said if she’s the underdog so be it. She spoke about hating when people look straight past her. She said it’s a way to get hurt. She said she will crawl her way back if she’s either on top of the mountain or hit rock bottom. She said she will keep fighting. She said she’s not an obnoxious CEO. She said she’s rough around the edges. She said she’s a fighter. She said this means more to her, to mean to Mercedes. She said this just about a title shot. It’s about not being forgotten. She said what does that mean for Hayter if she’s not holding the cup. She questioned if she should come back and if people will care. She said her back is against the wall. She said she laces up her boots and hits bloody hard because that’s the embodiment of who Jamie Hayter is.

Renee asked Mercedes if she was worried Hayter would be the first to beat her. She said Hayter doesn’t have her figured out. She called herself the Beyonce of Women’s Wrestling. She said she wasn’t looking past Hayter. She said she’s looking through Hayter like the glass door she is. She said she gets what she wants. She said she’s going to All In Texas to be AEW Women’s Champion. There was light cheers. She called herself the greatest TBS Champion. She said she got what she wanted by hard work and dedication. She said this was about leaving a legacy. She wanted Hayter to be the fighter she is. She said that’s where Hayter’s chapter ends.

Hayter asked the crowd if they know something different about Mercedes? She brought up how Mercedes has three belts and not four. She said Mercedes’ destiny was to lose everything. Mercedes shoved Hayter off the chair and attacked her. Hayter responded by giving Mercedes the Hayter-Rade. The crowd cheered as AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm came out with Luther.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Good back-and-forth promos between Hayter and Mercedes as both did their part to sell the match. Kinda surprised they gave away the Hayter-Rade spot on Dynamite and not just save it for Double or Nothing.)

—The crowd cheered as “Timeless” Toni Storm was posing ringside.

(3) MINA SHIRAKAWA vs. JULIA HART

Hart took control working over Shirakawa’s arm. Hart delivered the ropewalk Old School to Shirakawa. Hart went for a sliding lariat but Shirakawa ducked. Shirakawa responded by hitting a ropewalk knee drop onto Hart. Shirakawa connected with a sliding dropkick to Hart. Shirakawa left the ring and waved at Storm. This led to Hart running Shirakawa into the ring apron. [c]

Shirakawa rocked Hart with a rolling forearm. Shirakawa connected with a Dragon Screw. Hart broke free of the Figure-4-Leg Lock. The camera focused on Storm as Shirakawa went to apply the hold. Hart caught Shirakawa charging in a tarantula hold. Shirakawa responded by nailing Hart with a spinning back fist. Shirakawa hit a flying SlingBlade on Hart for two. Hart responded by hitting an STO. Shirakawa avoided a flying Moonsault. Shirakawa went for a Figure-4-Leg Lock. Hart responded with an inside cradle for two. Shirakawa stopped Hart with another spinning back fist. Hart caught Shirakawa with a rollup for two. Shirakawa caught Hart with a reverse Crucifix for the 1-2-3 win.

WINNER: Mina Shirakawa in 9:24

—Hart attacked Shirakawa after the match. Shirakawa made a comeback applying a Figure-4-Leg Lock on Hart. Storm watched on. Skye Blue ran down, attacking Shirakawa. Storm entered the ring attacking Blue. Storm and Shirakawa both nailed Hart with a spinning back fist. They had a tug-of-war over the AEW Women’s Title. Storm went for a boot. Shirakawa caught Storm with a Dragon Screw. Shirakawa placed Storm in a Figure-4-Leg Lock against the ring post. AEW referee pulled Shirakawa away. Luther carried Storm to the back.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A solid enough match here between Hart and Shirakawa. They wanted Storm on the PPV card so they hot-shotted Shirakawa into the match as they have history together. They could’ve told a much better story if they didn’t just rush into the match. I liked the post-match angle making Shirakawa look good. The problem here is nobody believes Shirakawa has any chance of winning the AE Women’s Title at Double or Nothing.)

—Renee caught up with The Young Bucks backstage. Nicholas told Renee they have a flight to catch. Matthew mentioned Samoa Joe was coming to get them but nothing happened. Matthew called Joe a liar and went to leave. Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs appeared attacking The Bucks with weapons. A huge brawl broke out backstage and then made their way ringside. The one cool spot was Swerve and Omega hitting a House Call Kick and V-Trigger at the same time on The Bucks. Gabe Kidd appeared whacking Joe with a briefcase. Death Riders and Young Bucks took out the babyface side. The Bucks hit stereo dives on Omega and Swerve, sending them crashing through tables to end the show.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was just more wild chaos to hype the Anarchy in the Arena match. It will be cool seeing both Willow and Shafir take part in the match. That’s the only part of the match that’s got me interested. Anarchy in the Arena just feels like another match on the Double or Nothing PPV card.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I was already interested in both the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals matches. Do go check out the PWTorch VIP Collision Cafe podcast for the reason why I’m interested in the FTR vs. Daniel Garcia & Nigel McGuinness match. This episode of Dynamite didn’t do anything to get me interested in the rest of the Double or Nothing PPV card.