FREE PODCAST 5/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Narayanan: Final build for Double or Nothing PPV, Ospreay-Hangman interaction, MVP-MJF disappointment, more (119 min.)

May 22, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan to discuss the May 21 edition of AEW Dynamite including hype for Double or Nothing, another compelling “Hangman” Page-Will Ospreay exchange, Merceces Moné-Jamie Hayter, the disappointing latest chapter in the MJF-Hurt Business saga, Dustin Rhodes’s too-long promo, Excalibur’s counter-productive pun, Gabe Kidd, Speedball, Billy Gunn, and more.

