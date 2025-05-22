VIP PODCAST 5/21 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Anarchy in the Arena preview, Hangman-Ospreay and Mercedes-Hayter face-to-face segments, MJF-Hurt Syndicate, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 21 edition of AEW Dynamite including hype for Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV, a signature face-to-face again with “Hangman” Adam Page and Will Ospreay, a big brawl at the end to hype Anarchy in the Arena, the latest with MJF and Hurt Syndicate, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO