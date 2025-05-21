FREE PODCAST 5/21 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Undertaker documentary, should AEW’s PPV be free on TNT, Tony Khan honeymoon period with fans, potential NXT call-ups, Lashley (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-19-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the Undertaker documentary, the AEW Double or Nothing line-up, Drew Gulak, potential NXT call-ups including Keith Lee and Damien Priest, how Impact is doing with its TV show during the coronavirus area, and more.

And then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason cover other topics including whether AEW’s PPV should be free on TNT, Bobby Lashley’s build to title shot, Tony Khan honeymoon period with fans, mystery hacker, WWE women’s reshuffling after Becky Lynch indefinite hiatus, the heavy-handed Edge-Randy Orton hype, and is Brandi Rhodes unfairly over-criticized.

