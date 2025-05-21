VIP PODCAST 5/21 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Collision technical difficulties, wrestling observations with free agents, AEW Double or Nothing preview, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction and Weekly Updates
- 01:03 Wrestling Observations: WWE and AEW Talent
- 18:18 Collision and Dynamite Recap
- 33:09 Double or Nothing Predictions and Analysis
- 48:58 Debating the Clean Finish
- 51:49 All Out Main Event Predictions
- 54:02 Tony Storm vs. Mina
- 56:16 Ricochet’s Potential Push
- 59:08 Hurt Syndicate vs. Sons of Texas
- 01:01:09 FTR and Nigel McGuinness
- 01:09:03 Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Final
- 01:22:22 Anarchy in the Arena
