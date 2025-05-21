News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 5/21 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Collision technical difficulties, wrestling observations with free agents, AEW Double or Nothing preview, more (91 min.)

May 21, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Weekly Updates
  • 01:03 Wrestling Observations: WWE and AEW Talent
  • 18:18 Collision and Dynamite Recap
  • 33:09 Double or Nothing Predictions and Analysis
  • 48:58 Debating the Clean Finish
  • 51:49 All Out Main Event Predictions
  • 54:02 Tony Storm vs. Mina
  • 56:16 Ricochet’s Potential Push
  • 59:08 Hurt Syndicate vs. Sons of Texas
  • 01:01:09 FTR and Nigel McGuinness
  • 01:09:03 Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Final
  • 01:22:22 Anarchy in the Arena

