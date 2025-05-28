News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/27 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on why too much wrestling on one weekend can be a good thing, SNME review, Double or Nothing fallout, Judgment Day love, MITB outlook (120 min.)

May 28, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

  • Why too much wrestling on one weekend can be a good thing rather than exhausting.
  • AEW Double or Nothing fallout
  • Review of key happenings at a newsworthy Saturday Night’s Main Event.
  • The new Paul Heyman faction expanding
  • Why The Judgment Day is the best story to follow in pro wrestling today
  • Money in the Bank outlook at this point
  • WWE’s lack of formal acknowledgment of Jim Ross’s cancer diagnosis
  • Reaction to the “Dark Side of the Ring” on Daffney
  • Mailbag on “Speedball” Mike Bayley, Kazuchikia Okada and Money in the Bank early favorites

