FREE PODCAST 5/27 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on why too much wrestling on one weekend can be a good thing, SNME review, Double or Nothing fallout, Judgment Day love, MITB outlook (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

Why too much wrestling on one weekend can be a good thing rather than exhausting.

AEW Double or Nothing fallout

Review of key happenings at a newsworthy Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The new Paul Heyman faction expanding

Why The Judgment Day is the best story to follow in pro wrestling today

Money in the Bank outlook at this point

WWE’s lack of formal acknowledgment of Jim Ross’s cancer diagnosis

Reaction to the “Dark Side of the Ring” on Daffney

Mailbag on “Speedball” Mike Bayley, Kazuchikia Okada and Money in the Bank early favorites

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO