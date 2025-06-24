5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (6-24-2020): Cameron Grimes vs. Damien Priest, Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross, plus Santos, Ripley, Dexter Lumis, Keith Lee, Gargano, Balor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S NXT TV REPORT

JUNE 24, 2020

TAPED IN ORLANDO, FLA. AT FULL SAIL

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

-They cut right to a camera panning the ring, the stage, and the audience behind the plexiglass as Mauro introduced the show. He said they had footage of an incident from an hour ago.

-Outside, Cameron Grimes excitedly was running away from a ar. Damien Priest was clutching his back near the entrance to his car as two referees ran up and checked on him. He said his back is injured.

-Grimes made his ring entrance, and he couldn’t have seemed more proud of himself. As he circled ringside, he boasted he’s got a victory guaranteed tonight. Mauro noted that Grimes has been so full of himself since scoring a win over Finn Balor “with an assist.” He said he has been talking the talk “and then some.” Phoenix said there something about him and his smile that just gets under your skin.

Grimes entered the ring and accused Grimes of no-showing the “biggest match of his career.” He said he slashed his own tires and now he’s acting like he was beat up. “Ha ha ha ha.” He said he wrestled Finn Balor with a broken jaw because of Priest. He said it’s fine with him if he wins by default. He asked the referee to come in and raise his arm. Priest broke through some security people. Grimes jumped Priest as soon as he entered the ring. The ref pushed him back, but then signaled for the bell.

(1) CAMERON GRIMES vs. DAMIEN PRIEST

Priest popped Grimes in the face and then stomped away at him to get control early. Phoenix praised Grimes for fighting through the pain. Grimes countered a back body drop and took control again, focusing on Priest’s back. Priest countered with a chokeslam a minute later. Grimes rolled out of the ring to regroup, then charged at Priest and rammed him back first into the ring apron. Priest fought back again, catching Grimes with a round kick to the face. Next he set up a Razor’s Edge, but he collapsed under Grimes’s weight. Grimes then hit Priest with his double stomp to the chest. Back in the ring Grimes landed his Cave in finisher for the win.

WINNER: Grimes in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Grimes’ laugh is cartoonishly cartoonish. Maybe it works to get heat, but it feels really over-the-top and put-on. Otherwise, he’s really going all out to be a heel. Priest fighting through the pain is a solid way to create sympathy given his size advantage.)

-A roving reporter asked Rhea Ripley what she has to say about Io Shirai saying NXT is hers now. Ripley said she’s champion, so she’s proud of her. Robert Stone walked up to her and said it hurt his body and heart when she threw him into the trash last week. He said he realizes now she’s playing hard to get. He said he loves that about her. He said Aliya has officially signed with the Robert Stone Brand. He said he has a golden ticket for her that gives her a second chance. He asked her to come on board. He made a obnoxious train horn noise. She punched him in the gut and then threw him into another trash bin that just happened to be near by. Aliya ran in and asked who she thinks she is. Ripley said he’s not worth it. Aliya slapped Ripley. Ripley said she just got her golden ticket into her ring. [c]

-Phoenix promoted the Triple Threat match main event for the North American Title.

-A Timothy Thatcher training video aired. He twisted a poor trainee’s leg as he cried out in agony. Then he went to an armbar. He said the most important thing is they all had fun. He said he’s going to make champions out of all of them.

-A clip aired of last wee’s attack by Santos Escobar and his men against Drake Maverick, then Drake being loaded into an ambulance.

(2) SANTOS ESCOBAR vs. JAKE ATLAS

Atlas took it to Escobar out of the gate. Escobar knocked Atlas off the ring apron and into the plexiglass a a couple minutes in. [c]

Escobar controlled after the break, grounding Atlas. Atlas made a comeback and landed a standing moonsault for a two count. He dropkicked Escobar out of the ring next, then landed a moonsault at ringside. Mauro said Atlas was “looking to map out a winning strategy.” (Get it? Atlas. Map.) Back in the ring he scored another two count. Escobar knocked Atlas off balance on the top rope and then landed the Phantom Driver for the sudden win. After the match, he stood over Atlas and gloated.

WINNER: Escobar in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Escobar carries himself like a star. He’s a good additional heel act in the mix in NXT. Jake Atlas continues to be really solid in his role as a young rising babyface with fighting spirit who is likable.)

-They went back to Undisputed Era in a therapy session. Kyle O’Reilly, playing the role of the doctor, asked Roderick Strong to talk about what he felt last week in the trunk. Roddy said he thinks he can conquer his fear of the trunk today. Adam Cole and Bobby Fish. Strong sat up and recognized O’Really, then smiled. O’Reilly took off his hat an led an enthusiastic chant. O’Reilly said he’s been researching a role for a movie on crime fighting psychotherapists. Strong got in the trunk. Cole slammed the trunk on him. We got the (stupid) trunk cam view as it slammed shut. Then they opened it and Strong popped out and said he’s conquered his fear. O’Reilly said he’s so proud of him. Strong seemed a little shaken up, but seemed convinced he was ready.

-Mauro talked about the Tale of the Tape on the screen. Garage was listed at 5-10, Balor at 5-11, and Lee at 6-3. Gargano said his style is “Speed & Agility,” Lee is “Power & Agility,” and Balor is “Precision & Aggressivness.” [c]

-Phoenix narrated the tag team title match last week with Imperium vs. Breezango with Indus Sher causing a distraction.

-McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Malcom Bivens and Indus Sher. He said Danny Burch & Danny Lorcan attacked them last week instead of minding their own business. He said he held them back because he’s a humanitarian. Both members of Indus Sher talked ominously, too.

-A preview video aired on the main event Triple Threat match. Mauro said the stakes couldn’t be any higher. Sam Roberts soundbites were used in addition to each of the wrestlers. [c

-A sponsored short vignette aired of Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

(3) RACQUEL GONZALES & DAKOTA KAI vs. KACY KATANZARO & KAYDEN CARTER

Kacy and Carter took down the much larger Gonzales with some double-teaming, but she managed to make a comeback once it was just one of them. Kai tagged in and took control of Kacy. Mauro touted the emergence of the women’s tag division in NXT. Carter broke up a cover by Kai on Kacy. Carter tagged in and rallied against Kai with a flurry of offense including a near fall after a superkick to her chin. Eventually, though, Gonzales caught a flying Kacy and dropped her from high up with a powerbomb, then tagged in Kai who stretched Kacy for a tapout win. Kai looked into the camera and told Shirai that she’s in her crosshairs. Gonzales raised Kai’s arm and said Kai is the next champion.

WINNERS: Kai & Gonzales in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Gonzales & Kai should be kept together and have a run as a dominant tag team before any consideration is given to defining them down in a losing effort in singles matches. They play well off each other. They do give off the Shawn Michaels/Diesel vibe in terms of chemistry and having a mix of styles and strengths that would believably given them an advantage against typical tag team opponents.) [c]

(4) KARRION KROSS (w/Scarlett) vs. BRONSON REED

Kross and Scarlett’s elaborate ring entrance took place. Fog filled ringside and inside the ring by the time they struck their pose in the ring. Reed made a more straight-forward ring entrance, lasting about eight seconds, but looking focused and determined. The bell rang and they went forehead to forehead. Reed went on the attack at the start, but Kross caught him charging with a palm to the face and a boot to the head. Mauro touted Kross’s surgical attack on Reed the followed. Reed followed with some stiff strikes and a German suplex. Kross popped up and yelled out. Reed splashed him in the corner, but it seemed to give Kross even more ferociousness. Kross then gave Reed a Northern Lights suplex followed by a Doomsday Saito suplex followed by a Cross Jacket submission for the tapout. Mauro touted that Reed put up a fight and wasn’t intimidated.

WINNER: Kross in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The presentation of Kross and Scarlett gives a boost to them, rocketing them to top tier status instead of a slow climb. I appreciate NXT giving Reed a win last week so this week’s dominant win over him Kross meant more. Would have been even better if he had won a few matches over the course of a month.)

-McKenzie interviewed Adam Cole whom he wanted to face among those fighting for a title shot later. He said a normal man would want the weakest, but it doesn’t matter because he’s going to beat any of them – and his mantle has room for just one more championship. [c]

-A vignette aired with Mercedes Matinez saying NXT has opened a Pandora’s box and what lies inside changes NXT’s Women’s Division forever. The screen said: “Coming soon.”

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(5) RHEA RIPLEY vs. ALIYA (w/Robert Stone)

Mauro talked about Ripley rising fast, but now needing to deal with adversity. “How you overcome it makes you who you are,” he said. Phoenix said she sees a bright future for her. Mauro said this is a big opportunity for Aliya to leapfrog to the top. Ripley took control early, fended off a briefly comeback attempt but Aliya grabbed her hair and kneeing her in the gut. Ripley fired back with a hard clothesline, then mocked Stone at ringside before scoring a two count. Stone gave Aliya a pep talk. It didn’t work. Ripley put Aliya in a Prism Trap. Stone stood on the ring apron and threw his shoe at Ripley. “Who throws a shoe?” Asked Phoenix. She chased Stone who ran into the ring. Ripley tore off his suit jacket and then he rolled out of the ring. Aliya tried to take advantage, but Ripley fended her off easily and landed Rip Tide for the win. Mauro said Ripley has embarrassed Robert Stone even more.

WINNER: Ripley in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m open to the idea that having Ripley’s story be about overcoming adversity rather than being rocketed to the top. That said, if WWE knew they’d be without Becky Lynch and Charlotte this summer and beyond, I wonder if they’d have chosen a different approach with her.)

-They showed Gargano pacing backstage.

-Phoenix hyped the next match. She asked if Strong can overcome his demons. [c]

(6) DEXTER LUMIS vs. RODERICK STRONG (w/Bobby Fish)

Mauro said Strong appears ready to face his fear. Strong bailed out seconds after the bell rang and said, “I’m not ready. I’m not ready for this. Too soon.” Fish talked him back into the ring. The audience chanted, “Dexter’s gonna kill you!” Strong teased a lock-up, but then bailed out. Fish said he was born ready, but Strong was psyched out and said, “I hate him!” Strong entered, then left immediately and declared he’s done. Lumis went after Strog at ringside. Strong fell backwards at ringside and begged off, but then turned and bashed himself into the plexiglass. Strong ran to the back and got counted out. Lumis crawled over and applied a cobra clutch on Fish from behind. Fish broke free and fled.

WINNER: Lumis via countout in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I had never realized how much Dexter Lumis and Stardust could be creepy cousins. If you put a Stardust mask on Lumis, some of the movements are the same, although Lumis has a more sedated pace to his oddness. I’m getting a real kick out of Strong being creeped out by Lumis. He’s playing the part well. I know it’s not for everyone, but his facial expressions and body language is so perfect, like trying to get a someone to stay in line for a scary roller coaster ride when thrill rides aren’t their thing.)

-Backstage Stone told G.M. William Regal on an iPad video call that he wants a rematch. Regal said he and Aliya can wrestle Ripley. Strong at first wasn’t happy, but then decided it’d be okay as long as if Ripley loses, she has to join the Robert Stone Brand. Ripley walked in, startled Stone by putting her hand on his shoulder firmly, and said she’s good with that and smiled, then left. Regal said, “Good luck, flower.” Regal could barely hold back his laughter at the image of Ripley getting her hands on Stone in the ring.

-They showed Balor warming up backstage. [c]

-A video package aired hyping the four-way for no. 1 contendership next week for the Women’s Title with comments from each of the wrestlers.

-Mauro and Phoenix hyped next week’s line-up including a newly added Dexter vs. Strong in a Strap Match.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s too bad this was announced on such short notice, as this stipulation really called for a scene of Strong reacting to the news with utter panic, plus an explanation for what the stip means how it forces Strong to stay within six feet of Lumis.) [c]

(7) KEITH LEE vs. FINN BALOR vs. JOHNNY GARGANO – North American Title match

All three stood in the ring for formal ring introductions. The ring announcer wasn’t in the ring. The audience booed Gargano, barely responded to Balor with scattered boos, and cheered Lee. The crowd sound was really muted here, though, for introductions. The audience sang “Oh, bask in his glory!” right after the bell. Lee lifted Balor and set him in the corner. Gargano tried to schoolboy Lee, but Lee didn’t budge. Lee then tossed Gargano across the ring and knocked Balor down. When they got up, Lee took them both down with clotheslines. They cut to an early break. [c]

Lee was still in control after the break. Balor slipped on a sleeper on Lee. Lee yanked him off 20 seconds later. Gargano leaped onto Lee’s back and applied a sleeper. Lee also tossed him off after ten seconds. Balor went back to a sleeper. This time Lee got groggy and dropped to one knee, but then backed Balor hard into the corner to break free. Balor went after Gargano, then attacked Lee with a series of forearms. Lee picked up both Balor and Lee and gave them stereo overhead tosses. The audience banged on the plexiglass. Mauro said, “He is a moment maker.” The action went to ringside. Balor took Lee down with a sling blade. Gargano leaped off the ring apron onto Lee next. Then Balor and Gargano whipped Lee into the ringside steps. They cut to another break. [c]

Balor was on the attack on Gargano after the break. Balor checked in with Lee by leaping at him at ringside, then went back to battling Gargano. Lee eventually sling shot himself over the top rope into both Balor and Gargano with a crushing flying body press onto the mat inside the ring. Balor fought out of a Lee electric chair and applied sleeper. Gargano superkicked Balor off of Lee. Gargano caught Balor with a flying DDT and went for the pin, but Lee yanked Gargano off by his head. Gargano caught Lee with a guillotine sleeper. Lee lifted Gargano and knocked him into Balor. Gargano dove at Lee at ringside, then he went at Balor, but Balor caught him. Lee charged at both of them.

Back in the ring, Lee collapsed too the back of Gargano. Balor climbed to the top rope. Lee popped up and grabbed Balor by his throat. Gargano kicked Lee and schoolboyed him for a two count. Lee buckle bombed Gargano into Balor in the corner, then landed the Big Bang Catastrophe. Balor leaped at Lee with a Coup de Grace, but Lee moved. Lee then gave Balor the Big Bang Catastrophe for the win.

WINNER: Lee to retain the North American Title in 20:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. Good drama throughout. The only critique is that it felt too much of it was basically a handicapped match that made Balor and Gargano seem like cruiserweight without a chance. A little more of a sense of jeopardy for Lee in one-on-one situations would have raised the drama level and protected Gargano and Balor. It seems as if Lee is getting a strategic super-push, but especially in Balor’s case I think it defines down his opponents more than necessary.)

-Cole entered the ring and held up his NXT Title belt. Lee held up his N.Am. Title. The showed closed with a stare down between them as Mauro hyped their match would be in two weeks.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good episode. Right in line with what you’d expect from NXT these days with a mix of the hard-hitting sports-like wrestling presentation, character development for their top acts, setting up the next big show (Great American Bash next two weeks), and a dose of comedy.