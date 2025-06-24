10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (6-24-2015): Triple H and NXT roster stand in emotional salute to Dusty Rhodes, Balor vs. Rhyno, plus Joe, Enzo, Jordan, Lynch, Owens

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE NXT Results

June 24, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Triple H appeared on the stage with a very tearful and somber NXT roster to talk about Dusty Rhodes to begin the show. Triple H is clearly struggling. Ten-bell salute to Dusty. You can tell how important Rhodes was to the NXT roster from their reaction.

Credits, and Hideo Itami comes out on stage in a suit and with his arm in a sling. Greg Hamilton welcomes Itami back to NXT. He says that the doctors say it will be three-to-four months for Itami to return. Itami says he can’t wait to return. Hamilton asks about Itami’s tour of Japan to promote Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor in Tokyo. Itami tells us that NXT is very popular in Japan, and he will challenge the winner for the NXT Championship. Kevin Owen’s music hits before Hamilton gets to ask another question.

Owens says it is great that Itami will be in Japan so he can see his wife and kids. Too bad Itami won’t be competing, but there is always next time. Itami will witness Owens putting Balor on the shelf for good. Itami glares and Owens mocks him. He says that there is no doubt who will win in Tokyo, but it is either the meds or a delusion. Owens stumbles over “delusional” and says that now he sounds like Itami. That was very, very low. He won’t walk out of Tokyo without the title. He re-states that he had nothing to do with Itami’s injury, because Itami would be with Sami Zayn if he did it. And he wants an apology because Itami called him a bad person.

The crowd makes some noise, so Owens tells them to “shut up and let him talk.” Itami calls Owens a great champion, but a terrible human being, and mocks Owens mocking him. Owens says that if he will get blamed for Itami being hurt, he might as well do it. He heads to the ring and Balor makes the save. He takes Owens to the stage, prepares to jump on him, and Rhyno blindsides Balor. Owens is long gone. Rhyno is dressed like he just married into the Hart family.

[ J.J.’s Reax: This was well done, but the format is starting to feel a little bit Raw-esque, with a talking segment to set up a main event. ]

The announcers tell us that Rhyno vs. Balor is the main event.

Enzo Amore, Colin Cassady, and Carmella hit the ramp for a tag match. They are so insanely over, even Carmella. They are facing Jason Jordan and Sylvester LeFort. They are a couple of mushrooms in Mario’s world, about to get laid flat. More insults from Amore and Cassady. They are about to get terminated: hasta la vista baby.

1 – ENZO AMORE & COLIN CASSADY (w/Carmella) vs. JASON JORDAN & SYLVESTER LEFORT – Tag Team match

[Q2] Amore immediately gets one on a cross-body. Cassaday and Amore double-team Lefort. Blind tag from Jordan and Amore gets snatches in mind air and Jordan delivers offense. Amore with a surprise schoolboy on Jordan for the win.

WINNERS: Enzo Amore & Colin Cassady in 2:39. Amore and Cassady look good, while the “Jason Jordan needs a partner” story advances.

Recap of Kevin Owens vs. Samoa Joe last week, with focus on the post-match brawl.

“Last week” interview with Samoa Joe. He got the fight he wanted, so what’s his reaction? He screams “let them fight!” over and over. He says he didn’t get the fight he wanted because Owens is still walking, and didn’t get what Joe wanted to give him. “I want Kevin Owens! Let me fight!”

[ J.J.’s Reax: WOW. Hot hot hot. Are we looking at NXT’s first cage match soon? ]

Dana Brooke with a handstand flip to hit the ring. She brings Emma with her to face Cassie.

2 – CASSIE vs. DANA BROOKE

Armbar from Brooke and she pats Jessie’s head. Cassie escapes and pats Brooke on the head. Cassie muscles Brook to the mat for two, but Brooke comes back. Brooke wants a tilt-a-whirl sideslam but Cassie transitions to a huracanrana. Brooke is getting significant crowd support. Brooke stretches Cassie out. Cassie suddenly rallies. She goes to the top, but Brooke stops her, then hits a fireman carry into the sit-out slam for the win.

WINNER: Dana Brooke in 3:40. Brooke continues to look strong and Cassie seemed a bit more comfortable than her previous matches. Brooke is growing quickly, showing new moves and continuing to tweak her look.

Devin Taylor interviews Charlotte. Charlotte says that she had opportunity, but she did it all on her own. She gets mad, almost says something not PG, but reels herself in.

Part 2 of “Who is Finn Balor” video series. Sami Zayn comes in to talk to him. Balor likes building Legos. He has a Space Shuttle he built without instructions. Jason Albert talks about the first time he met Devitt in Japan. Balor talks about his meeting with Albert.

[Q3] Lots of pictures of them being quirky and friendly in the past. Balor is grateful to Albert. Balor talks about how tough the New Japan dojo was. Albert talks about how hard the training is and the discipline. An initial three-month stay became an eight-year career.

Becky Lynch and Albert talk about what a huge success Balor was in Japan. He’s on t-Shirts, subway ads, he is everywhere. His success in Japan drew NXT to him, but it was a big gamble. Lynch says it was a big deal. He couldn’t go any higher in Japan, so WWE was the only place that would let him be any bigger. (Editor’s Note: He could have challenged for the IWGP World Hvt. Title, following the path of Kota Ibushi advancing from the Jr. Hvt. to Hvt. division.)

Part 3 will be next week.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Another excellent video. The part with the Legos was brilliant to help him connect with younger fan. ]

The July 4 Network special will air at 5:30 a.m. EST. Is this a trick to see how many of us will wake up at 5:30 a.m. to watch NXT?

Bull Dempsey has been ordered to have a moment of reflection. They show pictures of him half-passed out all over the place, some with food.

[ J.J.’s Reax: This storyline is disgusting. ]

Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley are out. They are “The Hype Bros” with new music, and super high energy. They are facing Sawyer Fulton and Angelo Dawkins.

3 – ZACK RYDER & MOJO RAWLEY vs. ANGELO DAWKINS & SAWYER FULTON

Rawley with shoulder blocks and he brings in Ryder. Fulton in, but he eats boots to the face. Double-team on Fulton. “It is Hammer time!” and Rawley does an M.C. Hammer dance. Fulton turns it around and they double-team Rawley. Dawkins grounds Rawley on the mat with amateur style offense. Dawkins tries to clear Ryder from the apron, which lets Rawley tag in Ryder.

Ryder unloads on Dawkins. Missile dropkick, jumping forearm in the corner, Broski Boot. Fulton breaks up the tag, but gets cleared by Rawley. Dawkins runs into boots, then Rawley tags in, and holds up Fulton for a top-rope Rough Ryder for the pin.

WINNERS: The Hype Bros in 4:20. Fun, high-energy match from Rawley and Ryder. I am enjoying this team, as it really masks Rawley’s weaknesses.

Backstage, William Regal is on his phone. Eva Marie shows up to talk to him. She says he has been putting a lot of hard work in, and she wants a match. He says she can’t charm her way into a match, as the NXT women’s division has been setting the world on fire and she has to prove she deserves a match.

Another “Finn Balor Arrives” video. More demon. Outstanding quality to hype Owens-Balor on July 4.

[Q4] Finn Balor comes out first. And, instead of Rhyno, Kevin Owens comes out to plant himself at the announce booth. Byron Saxton is still very wary of Owens. Owens puts an arm around a very nervous Saxton, and Owens says he is glad to be next to Saxton, and not Brennan.

4 – FINN BALOR vs. RHYNO

Hot match with Balor tearing Rhyno apart. Rhyno tries to brawl, but Balor matches him. Boot out of the corner gives Rhyno a moment of offense, but Balor just keeps up his attack. Owens and Saxton bicker as Balor knocks Rhyno out of the ring, knocks him off the apron, and then hits a huge flip dive. Cover in the ring gets one. Big clothesline from Rhyno puts Balor on the mat. Meanwhile, Owens says he doesn’t really know what July 4 is because he’s Canadian.

Monster spinebuster from Rhyno. Owens says that Saxton’s questions are disrespectful to him and the people in the ring. “Rhyno deserves your respect, Balor… whatever.” Rhyno is picking Balor apart. Owens now mocks Brennan for saying that he talked to the wrestlers earlier today. Graves jumps on Brennan who just shakes his head. Owens continues to bully Saxton. Balor in a bear hug as we go to break.

[ Break ]

Balor is elbowing out of the bear hug, and trying to take Rhyno off his feet. Owens is tired of questions and demands that they call the action. Basement dropkick to Rhyno’s head gets two. Balor continues to deliver offense and Owens actually puts him over. Shoulders to the middle in the corner from Rhyno. Pele kick surprises Rhyno and buys Balor the space to fire up. Balor to the top, but Owens comes down the ramp. Balor dropkicks Owens off the apron, but turns around into a belly-to-belly. Rhyno wants a Gore, but Balor kicks him in the face. Slingblade, Coup De Grace, and it’s over.

WINNER: Finn Balor in 8:40. The match was good, but the bickering in the booth was borderline painful. It reinforced that Owens is a heel but it dominated the match, particularly with the frequent camera cuts to the booth. Nice to see Balor get more offense.

Post-match, Owens enters the ring to beat up Balor, and Rhyno joins in. But, Samoa Joe makes the save. Rhyno and Owens pound pavement before Joe can touch them. I think we know where this is headed next week.

Final Reax: A bit of a bumpy ride, with a Raw-style opening that took nearly a full segment, one fewer match than we usually see on NXT, and a rough time on the announcing for the main event. Highlights were Samoa Joe’s interview and the lower card matches, particularly The Hype Bros.