NXT PREVIEW (6/24): Announced matches, location, how to watch

When: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs – TNA World Championship match
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo – NXT Heritage Cup match
- Lash Legend vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace – NXT Women’s No. 1 Contender match for WWE Evolution
