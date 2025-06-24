News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (6/24): Announced matches, location, how to watch

June 24, 2025

When: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs – TNA World Championship match
  • Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo – NXT Heritage Cup match
  • Lash Legend vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace – NXT Women’s No. 1 Contender match for WWE Evolution

