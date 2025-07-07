10 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (6/8/2015): John Cena hypes his match against Kevin Owen, Reigns vs. Kofi, Sheamus vs. Orton, Miz TV with Ryback, Big E, Summer Rae, Ziggler

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JUNE 8, 2015

LIVE FROM NEW ORLEANS, LA.

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

First, I'll take an in-depth look at the four key parts of Raw – the top of each hour and the overrun. Then I'll briefly summarize and comment on the other matches and segments during the show.

TOP OF HOUR ONE:

They opened with a wide shot of the arena bowl as Michael Cole welcomed viewers to Raw. John Cena’s music played as he walked out onto the stage. He pointed at the cut on his nose and said it happened last night in St. Charles “and I’m still here; never give up.” They cut to Cole, Byron Saxton, and JBL. Cole said Booker T was preparing for Tough Enough, so Saxton was in his place. As Cena held his U.S. Title belt in the air, Cole talked about Owens giving Cena his signature Pop-up Powerbomb. They showed a freeze-frame of Cena high in the air mid-move. Cole plugged their rematch next Sunday at Money in the Bank.

Cena stood in the ring and smiled, then said, “The Champ is Here!” He talked about some of the biggest moments in WWE history being defined by a will to win, not a championship. He mentioned Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock, The Streak, and the Money in the Bank ladder match. He talked about Owens having an unbelievable debut. “And he believes I am full of crap,” he added. He said on Sunday, Owens will fight to prove “that my time is up and his time is now.” He said this Sunday he will fight to prove his time isn’t up, but rather he’s just getting started. He said, as always, he fights for the paternity that believes what he believes – to prove that impossible is just a word. He said he even fights for the fans who chant “Cena sucks.” He waited for that chant. It didn’t really gain momentum. The New Orleans fans might have hit the bar early or something. It was pretty much a disaster.

He said there is no safer bet on Sunday than him. He looked at the camera and said he is “the standard bearer” and “the face that runs this place.” He was then interrupted by Owens.

(WK Reax: Interesting to see Cena open Raw. It seems that the he had become a mid-show fixture in recent months. Good standard passion by Cena while framing the importance of his match.)

Owens said Cena is just proving his point which is that he is delusional. He said people don’t want to see him come out at the start of Raw and issue an opening challenge for the U.S. Title. He said people have been watching him come out at the beginning of Raw for about ten years now “and I think they’re all a little tired of it, to be quite honest.” He offered to give the fans, instead, an NXT Title Open Challenge. “Mr. Owens, that is actually one hell of an idea. For the first time ever on Raw, the NXT Championship up for grabs right here in an open challenge!” Cena said: “That’s a hell of an idea. I accept.”

Owens furrowed his brow. He entered the ring and told Cena he is being delusional again. He said they are going to fight this Sunday, so he can’t fight him tonight. Cena said the fans in the crowd are right, that Kevin Owens does suck. “More delusion,” Owens said. Cena said when he holds up his U.S. Title belt and offers an open challenge, it’s for anyone who wants to fight. He said that challenge goes for him as well as any Superstar. “Fighting is what you do best, and the challenge goes for you as well as any WWE Superstar,” he said as he walked into his personal space. He told Owens, “You want some, come get some.” He dropped his U.S. Title belt and stepped back. Owens said he’s going to ignore all of that and instead suggested they let the next Superstar who walks down the aisle choose which belt they fight for.

Neville walked out. Cole wondered which championship he’d battle for tonight. He noted Neville is a former NXT Champion. He said he’d love to fight Cena again for the U.S. Title some day, but he’s sick of Owens seeming like he has a license to disrespect the fans and Superstars in WWE, so he’s not worthy of his prize. He said as a former NXT Champion, he’s going to beat Owens for the NXT Title. Cena stepped to ringside and Neville’s music began playing again. JBL shouted that Cena was joining them on commentary as they cut to a break.

(WK Reax: There’s something I don’t like about the NXT Title being defended on WWE TV. It makes it just another title without a border that’s just in the mix in WWE. It’s not a big deal as it’s probably an anomaly, but still it’s blurring the lines between NXT and WWE too much.) [c]

(1) KEVIN OWENS vs. NEVILLE – NXT Championship Match

Cena said he understands and respects Neville’s decision. Neville took Owens down early with a dive at ringside. Owens landed a cannonball in the corner and scored a two count. Cena said Owens is 1 and 0 against him, so getting a second win would validate his bragging about himself. He said he has a feel for Owens now and what he can do, so he’ll be prepared for Sunday. Cena said he’s won matches for over a decade in WWE, whereas Owens has one. Neville tried a comeback with a round kick, but Owens swatted him down and continued on offense. He tossed Neville over the top rope and Neville landed with a splat as they cut to another break. [c]

Neville again teased another comeback after the break, but Owens caught him and did the You Can’t See Me gesture toward Cena. Neville countered an AA attempted into a DDT. A minute later Neville overshot a moonsault off the ring apron; he merely caught Owens’ extended arm. You’d think they’d have the spacing down on that by now. Owens elbowed out of a back suplex attempt back inside the ring, but Neville springboard dropkicked him for a two count. Owens came back seconds later with a pump handle suplex into a skull buster over his knee. That should be a finisher, but Neville kicked out at two. “Owens just continues to create offense,” Cole said. Neville gave Owens a back suplex on a rebound off the ropes, which was a cool spot. He then gave Owens a back suplex into a bridge for a near fall.

Neville climbed to the top rope next. Owens got up and knocked him off balance. Neville kicked Owens in the head and then set up the Red Arrow. Owens moved, but Neville landed on his feet. Neville superkicked Owens and went for the Red Arrow again. Owens knocked him off balance. Neville crashed to the mat. Owens quickly gave him his Popup Powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Owens at 13:53.

-Afterward Cena stood and applauded. Owens opened the ropes for him. Cena rolled into the ring. They circled each other. Owens retreated. Cole said, “It looks like Fight Owens Fight is going to wait until Sunday.”

(WK Reax: I really like Owens backing down the way he does. He is always at risk of being a “cheered heel” because he’s good and his in-ring style is so hard-hitting and innovative, but backing down from challenges the way he does helps paint him as a heel. This opening segment and first match collectively lasted the first 34 minutes of the show.)

TOP OF HOUR TWO:

They began the second our by showing an Instagram pic of Dean Ambrose leaning against a building while playing a saxophone with the WWE Title belt over his shoulder. Then they went back to the arena live where Roman Reigns walked out to his music. JBL complimented Reigns’s performance last week on Raw to retain his place in the MITB match.

Reigns walked through the crowd and entered the ring. He looked up at the briefcase and said at one time he hated that briefcase, a reference to Seth Rollins cashing in his MITB at WrestleMania to become WWE Champion. He said he hated the contract inside and everything it stood for, but now it doesn’t seem so bad “when it’s not connected to the biggest jackass in WWE history, Seth Rollins.” He said he’s going to make history on Sunday when he climbs the ladder and takes the contract. He said the day will come when it’s time to cash in and he’s going to have his match with the man who is going to have that title on Sunday, Dean Ambrose.

(WK Reax: There was a time many years ago when WWE mocked WCW wrestlers for looking at the camera as they talked on Nitro. Relatively recently, it seems that policy has completely flipped as wrestlers routinely look directly at the camera when cutting in-ring promos. Cena and Reigns have both done in in the big top-of-the-hour segments on this show.)

Kane’s music interrupted Reigns. He walked out and told Reigns that while Reigns seems to see his failures at motivation to win, he sees them as a sign of weakness. He said he exploited that weakness on Smackdown when he chokeslammed him to hell. He said now that he’s in the MITB match, he’s going to protect The Authority’s interest. He said as Director of Operations, he will win and prevent Reigns from winning it. Reigns said it’s not Sunday, it’s Monday, so let him show New Orleans how to break jaws. He held up his fist. Suddenly Dolph Ziggler’s music played.

Ziggler walked out and told Reigns he’s going to be waiting a while for Kane to enter the ring because Kane doesn’t do anything unless The Authority tells him to. Ziggler said Kane is “more of a human hardware store” because he’s always throwing a wrench into things or hammering out a problem or screwing someone over. That was just awful. Ziggler said Kane is the greatest tool of The Authority. He said he is the biggest tool in WWE, in fact. Ziggler said he can keep tooling away. He said he’s on a roll because he has a ten minute set coming up at “The Comedy Store” and he’s got a smoking hot Russian lady by his side. He predicted victory on Sunday.

Kane said even the most common household tool can be used in a variety of “interesting and sadistic ways.” He suggested both of them watch their mouths and remember who they are talking to. Kane said everyone in the MITB match are going to face off in one-on-one matches on the show. R-Truth then walked out to his music. He said he got over his fear of ladders at WrestleMania so this Sunday at MITBâ€¦ at which point Kane interrupted and asked what he’s doing out there. Truth said he’s talking about what he’s going to do this Sunday. Kane said he’s not even in the match. Truth looked puzzled and asked if he was sure. He looked embarrassed and said, “My bad.” He told New Orleans to “be good” and he walked off the stage. The announcers said it’s an honest mistake.

Kane went back to explaining that everyone in MITB would have one-on-one matches during the show. The New Day interrupted Kane. The crowd loudly chanted “New Day Sucks.” Big E told Xavier and Kofi to tell everyone what the key is to success in MITB. They said it’s the power of positivity. They talked about how if Kofi wins, they all become MITB briefcase holders. They chanted “Newâ€¦ Day rocks.” Kane tried to continue what he was saying, but he was then interrupted by Sheamus’s music. Kane was fuming with frustration.

Sheamus walked onto the stage and extended his arms and yelled. Then he said it makes him smile when he hears them talk about winning MITB on Sunday. He said after Sunday, he’ll be one Brogue Kick away from becoming WWE Champion once again. Kana sighed asked, “Anyone else?” Kane said there are two others in the MITB match. He said Neville is one of them. Then Randy Orton’s music played and he walked onto the stage. Cole said WWE.com reported earlier in the day Sheamus would face Orton again on Raw. They cut to a break with that threatâ€¦ I mean gem of a hook to stay tuned. [c]

TOP OF THE THIRD HOUR: Miz TV began two minutes before the start of the third hour. He was wearing a grey hoodie over his head with a mesh black shirt over it. He threw to a clip of last week’s angle with Big Show KO’ing Miz before his match against Ryback could even begin. Back live in the ring, Miz said his lawyers are contemplating the legal action they’ll take against Show and possibly even Ryback because he thinks Ryback might have put Show up to it to avoid having to face him. He said he was robbed and he deserves better. Ryback walked out to his music.

Ryback said he came out to wake people up in case they fell asleep as Miz was talking. The crowd chanted “Feed me more.” Ryback sat next to Miz on his Miz TV set. Miz objected to the interruption. “I am the host, you are a guest. You wait until I call your name,” he said. As he began listing his resume, Ryback said everyone knows his deal because he always tells everyone his deal. He listed them for him. Then he added that Damien Sandow outclassed and outwrestled him every night he was with him. He said he should be thanking Big Show because if he had wrestled him instead, he would have taken years off of his career.

Miz said: “Can I be blunt with you right now? You are ugly. You have no idea of the value of having a good looking face.” He said nobody in the crowd knows that, either. Ryback asked the crowd if they think Miz has a good looking face. Miz shouted, “When my hand goes up, you’re mouth goes shut.” Ryback said when his hand goes up, “you say Feed Me More!” The crowd obliged. Miz raised his arm and freaked out that the crowd wasn’t closing their mouths. Miz said he had to see specialists after what Show did to him last week to be sure he can still “properly emote” in front of the cameras. Miz told Ryback he should be upset that Show cost him his opportunity to defend his title against a mega-star like him. “Don’t you want to do something about that?” Miz asked. Show’s music then played.

Show walked to the ring as Cole plugged Ryback vs. Show at MITB for the IC Title. Show sat down on the Miz TV set. He assured the crowd the chair would hold his weight. Show said of all the tag partners he’s had in his career, Miz was the one he hated immediately. Ryback laughed. Ryback said he’s not fighting Miz’s battle for him. He said unlike Miz, he’s not afraid of Show. He said if he wants his IC Title, it’s right there around his waist. He stood up and held the belt in the air.

Show stood up and said he’s going to beat him at MITB on Sunday. Miz asked Ryback if he’s going to put Show in his place. Show said he’ll shut his mouth permanently if he doesn’t close his mouth. Miz jumped Show from behind a second later, hitting him with the mic. Show shoved Miz down, threw Ryback down, and then shoved Miz over the top rope to the floor. Ryback then lifted Show and gave him the Shellshock. “Are you kidding me!?” shouted Cole. The crowd erupted with “Feed me more!” chants. They replayed the move in slo-mo. Ryback stood over Show with his IC belt held high.

MAIN EVENT HYPE:

Early in the show, Seth complained to The Authority that Dean was parading around the city posting pictures on Instagram of him with the WWE Title belt. Steph said last week Seth made it clear he doesn’t need their help. She said he’s on his own unless he’s reconsidered his position. Seth said he meant everything he said last week about J&J and Kane. However, when it comes to Steph and Hunter, he’s always had the utmost respect for them. Hunter and Steph asked again if he’s saying he needs their help. He said no. Seth wanted to be sure, though, that they’d be at MITB on Sunday. Steph said yes, but just to observe, because he can beat Dean all on his own. Hunter said tonight he can pick his opponent on Raw so he can show what he can do on his own. He thanked them and said he won’t let them down. Triple H said, “We’re banking on it.” Seth looked like that was a ton of weight on his shoulders.

They set up Seth Rollins vs. J&J Security (w/Kane) by having Seth pick J&J as his hand-picked opponent. J&J walked up to Seth. Jamie told Seth that Joey Mercury is sensitive and wants to know Seth didn’t mean what he said last week. Noble said Mercury forgives him, though, and they would be happy to be in his corner tonight and on Sunday. Seth got upset and said they’d be nothing without him. He said he only made them head of his security team because he felt sorry for them. He stole Miz’s line about Mizdow, saying he “made them relevant.” He said if they were better at their jobs, maybe Dean wouldn’t be running around with his title. Noble then got in Seth’s face and said, “Screw you. You’d never be champion if it wasn’t for us.” He said they are an upgraded Shield. He said Mercury is an upgraded Roman Reigns and he’s a better Dean Ambrose. He said they’re unstoppable together. He said he’s going to turn on them just like he did The Shield. Noble said he wouldn’t last a minute if The Authority wasn’t backing him. Seth laughed and said The Authority gave him permission to pick his opponent tonight. He revealed he was picking both of them. He told them he wants to show how great he is by beating them both at the same time. Seth slapped Noble. Noble slapped Seth in return. Mercury jumped in and actually spoke. He said they’re no joke and they’re kicking his ass tonight.

They showed Noble and Mercury chatting backstage. Mercury said Seth’s overconfidence will cost him. Mercury’s talking suddenly wasn’t treated as a big deal. It was as if he’s always been chatty.

Then later in the show, backstage Kane told Seth that he is in a no-win situation on Sunday. Seth asked how he figures that. Kane explained that if Seth beats Dean on Sunday, he’s planning to cash in his newly won MITB contract and become WWE Champion. He said the title stays with The Authority “and I am the new future.” He said the other scenario is Dean exposes him as “the gutless fraud you are” and then he cashes in the MITB contract on Ambrose. He said either way he’s the winner and Seth is a loser. Seth said he doesn’t need Kane’s help or J&J’s help to beat Ambrose on his own on Sunday. Seth said after he makes an example of J&J, he’s going to give Dean a taste of what he has in store for him. He said he expects Dean to be present later. Seth told Kane if he tries to cash in his MTIB briefcase, he will gladly put his boot in his “ugly, smug, sweaty, disgusting face.” Kane said when Seth will be out there alone tonight, he’s going to be in J&J’s corner. Seth didn’t like that.

Right before the match as Reigns celebrated his win, Dean Ambrose walked out with the WWE Title belt over his shoulder, plus popcorn and a soda. They cut backstage to Seth walking up to Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. They were amused by what was happening at ringside. They asked Seth if he wanted anything from them. Seth didn’t say a word; he just seethed and then headed to the ring. Steph just continued to snicker after saying, “Go get ’em.”

(8) SETH ROLLINS vs. JAMIE NOBLE & JOEY MERCURY (w/Kane)

Seth came out without his belt. Cole pointed out once again that Dean had possession of the belt at ringside. Seth eyed Dean angrily at ringside. J&J wrestled in their black street clothes that they wear as security guys. Once the match began, Seth got cocky. Mercury did some flips out of a Seth armbar. Seth countered and then shoved Mercury into the corner to tag in Noble. Seth tossed Noble to ringside a few seconds after he tagged in. Seth opened the ropes and invited them back. Kane consulted with J&J at ringside. They circled the ring and came at Seth from both sides. Seth complained. Kane stepped onto the ring apron himself. Then Noble and Mercury jumped Seth and knocked him over the top rope to the floor. Seth landed right underneath Dean, who dumped popcorn over his head. Back in the ring Mercury dropkicked Seth then applied an armbar. Dean stood and applauded Mercury.

Seth took it to Mercury at ringside a minute later, then he turned to Dean who was flaunting that he had his title belt. The announcers twisted themselves in knots referring to “the championship” at something that was actually at stake on Sunday, even though Dean “had possession of the championship” at ringside. They’re not allowed, per Vince McMahon’s silly Orwellian word rules, to say the word “belt” or “strap.” So they have to misuse the word “championship” as a noun that refers to the actual belt the champion wears. The NHL Championship is the Stanley Cup. It’s a trophy in the shape of a cup that the champions win. The cup in and of itself is not a “championship.” What a mess.

Seth missed a corner splash when Mercury avoided him. Noble played for the hot tag as Dean cheered at ringside. Noble got the hot-tag and rallied against Seth. He gave Seth a swinging neck breaker for a two count. When Seth tried to suplex Noble into the ring a minute later, Mercury yanked on Seth’s leg and Noble landed on top of Seth. Mercury held Seth’s leg. That led to a two count. Mercury tried to interfere seconds later, but Seth knocked him down and gave him a running powerbomb into Noble in the corner. Seth then turned back to Noble. Seth slapped Noble and said he’s had enough of him. Dean leaped over the security barrier and distracted Seth by throwing his belt into the ring. When Seth went to get it, Mercury rolled up Seth from behind for the three count. JBL called it the Bourbon Street Nightmare.

WINNERS: J&J Security at 9:01.

-JBL wondered if Seth could possibly beat Dean if he couldn’t even beat J&J on his own. JBL: “At least he has his title back. That’s the main thing.” Dean then gave Seth a Dirty Deeds and took back the title belt. Dean’s music played as he gloated over Seth’s fallen body. He walked to the stage area and grabbed one of the ladders set up as a prop. He climbed the ladder at ringside and held the belt. JBL said it would be a disaster if Dean won the WWE Title on Sunday. Cole said they’d find out Sunday live on the WWE Network. It’s notable how few times the term “pay-per-view” was used in association with the MITB event during this show. In fact, I don’t recall it being used once.

OTHER MATCH RESULTS:

(2) NIKKI BELLA beat SUMMER RAE at 2:20. They showed Paige watching on a monitor in the back.

(3) SHEAMUS beat RANDY ORTON via DQ at 13:10 when Orton used a chair against Sheamus at ringside. Sheamus actually threw the chair to Orton and dared him to use it. After the match, Orton threw Sheamus into the ringpost and then gave him an RKO in the ring.

(4) KANE beat DOLPH ZIGGLER at 9:42. Early in the match Lana walked onto the stage to watch. The crowd chanted “We Want Lana!” and weren’t invested in the actual match. Late in the match, Rusev walked onto the stage to confront Lana. He blocked her from walking away from him. She fell off the stage and sold an ankle injury. Kane chokeslammed a distracted Ziggler for the win. Rusev gloated and laughed. Ziggler checked on Lana afterward. He asked for some ice for her. Later in the show, Ziggler checked on Lana as a trainer worked on her leg backstage.

(5) LUKE HARPER & ERICK ROWAN beat LOS MATADORES (Diego & Fernando w/El Torito) at 2:20. Afterward Harper and Rowan did some mic work. Harper said “tick tock” and the time to pay for sins is coming and the judgment is waiting at their door. Rowan said it’s okay to be afraid because you should be.

(6) BIG E. (w/Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) beat TITUS O’NEAL (w/Darren Young) at 3:10. Xavier was especially loud and trying to be over-the-top obnoxious at ringside. In the end, Titus was distracted when Xavier went after Young at ringside, opening up a Big Ending for Big E.

(7) ROMAN REIGNS pinned KOFI KINGSTON (w/Xavier Woods, Big E) at 12:30. Kofi took control mid-match thanks to distractions by Xavier and Big E. In the end, Reigns won clean with a Superman punch.

OTHER SEGMENTS:

-They aired a clip from Smackdown of Paige saying she’s sick of the Bellas doing “Twin Magic.” She said if you don’t like the world you live in, you have the power to change it. She said she’s going to change it on Sunday. Then Renee Young interviewed Nikki who called Paige “naive” and said she expects everything to be handed to her. Nikki said she takes on all comers, including Summer Rae tonight. Nikki said Paige isn’t good enough to change the world she lives in, which is the Bella’s world.

-They showed a family who won a pizza chain contest to move up to the front row.

-They announced R-Truth would face Wade Barrett in the Kickoff Show for MITB on Sunday.

-Several times they talked about Tough Enough being whittled down to 40 finalists out of 11,154 entries. They showed ten at a time throughout the show.

-The announcers hyped that WWE Network was free in the month of June for new subscribers only.

-Cole bragged that WWE has surpassed a half billion followers across all social media including 26 million followers on Instagram, “more than ESPN, the NHL, Gatorade, and HBO.” What an eclectic list. I suppose that means not more than the NFL or NBA, right? And less than 7-Up and Showtime?

FINAL THOUGHTS:

Not a standout episode. This show could use more good wrestlers and more good wrestling. That said, a lot of individual performances were strong, including Jamie Noble who is gold every time he talks or is given something to do. Cena had an off-night.