WWE RAW RESULTS (7/7): Keller’s report on Gunther-Goldberg contract signing, Rollins vs. Penta, Sami vs. Breakker, Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed, Perez vs. Kairi

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

JULY 7, 2025

PROVIDENCE, R.I. AT AMICA MUTUAL PAVILLION

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,301 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,491. The arena has a capacity of 14,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Chris Adams to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/ypbwji3d4c

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a scene of the exterior of the arena as Michael Cole introduced the show. He said it is WWE’s “flagship.” A drone flew into the arena and through the lobby into the main interior. Cole noted the big weekend coming up with Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution in Atlanta, Ga. Then they showed wrestlers arriving including Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Penta, and The Judgment Day.

-Seth Rollins’s music played and he made his way to the ring with Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker. Fans sang his song. He bowed to cheering crowd, but as soon as his music stopped, boos rang out. Heyman clutched the Money in the Bank briefcase and smiled while watching Seth. Fans then sang Seth’s song a capella. Seth held out his hand and Heyman began to hand him the mic, but Breakker stepped between them and took the mic. Seth had a chat with Heyman off-mic in the background as Breakker spoke. Heyman was wide-eyed.

Breakker said he was standing in the ring because Seth and Heyman have a vision for the business that has him the face of the decade for the next two decades. He said he has a vision for a WWE without Sami Zayn. He said he doesn’t like Sami’s ugly face or stupid beard or music or that the fans sing it every time he comes out. His voice cracked as he lost his composure. Fans chanted, “Sami! Sami!” He said he’ll never understand why they cheer for a wrestler with “the athletic ability of a dead fish” who isn’t an athlete and doesn’t go to the gym. He said Sami has an expiration date and he’s stamping it tonight.

Heyman walked up to Breakker and asked for the mic back. Heyman handed it to Breakker. Seth said, “You good, Breakker?” He then cackled. Reed asked for the mic. Seth handed it over.

Reed then said Breakker is a tough act to follow, but he is too. He said he hit Seth with six Tsunamis. He said he hurt Seth so badly it caused Seth to respect him and eventually bring him into their group. He said Seth has a vision, and with that vision, he will get the respect he deserves. He told Jey Uso that he doesn’t respect him so he would “tsunami the respect into you.” Reed handed the mic to Seth. A “C.M. Punk!” chant started and then a brief faint “Let’s Go, Uso!”

Heyman introduced himself. “Tonight, the empire strikes back,” he said. He then said that was a blooper, so strike that. He said tonight, the empire strikes first. He said if Sami hasn’t high-tailed it back to Montreal by now, it’s Sami’s ass. He said tonight it’ll be Reed vs. Jey, and he said Roman Reigns doesn’t have the balls to come back and step up against us. Fans chanted, “OTC! OTC!” Heyman said the OTC is MIA. He said after tonight, Jey will also be MIA due to the master of the Tsunami. He said the big news is that Seth, whom he described as the biggest box office attraction in pro wrestling, will don the tights tonight against Penta. He spoke in Spanish. He said he is neither young enough nor hip enough to understand the hang signals Penta does, but by the time he gets stomped into the mat, he won’t be able to do those hand symbols ever again. “That’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler.”

When the mic got handed back to Seth, a loud “C.M. Punk!” chant rang out. Seth said everything was covered, so he simply welcomed Providence to Monday Night Rollins and then dropped the mic.

(Keller’s Analysis: Would Heyman spend a “not a prediction, a spoiler” on Penta’s hand signals? I got my wish to hear more from others and not predominantly Seth, as that’s been out of balance since the faction formed. I suppose they’re not giving this group a formal faction name since they’re already giving off signals that they’re not going to last long given Breakker breaking protocol, apparently, early in the promo. Reed was good on the mic for his portion.)

-They went to Cole and Corey Graves at ringside who recapped Finn Balor & J.D. McDonaugh winning the World Tag Team Titles last week on Raw.

-Backstage, Balor was polishing the tag titles. Raquel Rodriguez walked in and noticed a framed portrait of Liv Morgan and a meorial of sorts. Roxanne Perez said she made it. Perez said Liv is still alive. Balor said it could be a long time based on his recovery time of eight months. “And I’m tough,” he added. Raquel said she wants to retain the tag titles. Perez said, “I got you, partner.” Raquel said “Too soon.” Balor and McDonaugh said they were going to go talk to G.M. Adam Pearce. Dominik Mysterio thanked them for the Get Well Soon cake. They said they didn’t get it for him and they left. Dom then noticed it was signed “A.J.” Then A.J. Styles waved from behind a cabinet. Dom told him he has a doctor’s note, so he has to stay away.

(1) KAIRI SANE vs. ROXANNE PEREZ (w/Raquel Rodriguez)

The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. Kairi landed a spinning backfist a minute in. She followed with a sliding forearm and then a leaping lariat off the ring apron. When Kairi climbed to the top rope, Perez shoved her off. She then stomped on her wrist. Kairi dropped to ringside in agony. They cut to an early break. [c]

Perez landed a springboard moonault for a two count at 7:00. Kairi tried for an Alabama Slam a minute later, but Perez blocked it and went back on the attack. Kairi landed a top rope flying forearm and then landed an Alabama Slam. She set up an Insane Elbow next, but Raquel pulled Perez to ringside. Kairi leaped off the top rope onto an awaiting Raquel at ringside. Perez took over and set up Pp Rocks in the ring, but Kairi escaped and scored a three count with a backslide.

WINNER: Perez in 10:00.

-Afterward, Perez and Raquel attacked Kairi. Asuka then ran out for the save. Cole said Asuka and Kairi are former tag partners in the Kabuki Warriors. Asuka put Raquel in an armbar and then landed her Empress Attack. Asuka then held Perez vulnerable in the air for an Insane Elbow. Asuka and Kairi celebrated as Asuka’s music played.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. Cole threw to a clip of Karrion Kross attacking Sami Zayn last week backstage which left Sami vulnerable to a loss to Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed in a tag match later.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Sami backstage. She asked how he’s dealing with everything. He said he can’t deal with everyone. He said he has to pay attention to Bron Breakker only tonight. After Sami walked off, Scarlett showed up. Redmond asked if she had anything to say. She paused, then said, “No.” [c]

-Cole got in plugs.

-Pearce met with The Creeds and Ivy Nile backstage. Nile asked if El Grande Americano was scheduled tonight. Brutus Creed said Chad Gable is hurt. Julius slapped Brutus across the back of his head. Pearce asked what Gable has to do with Americano. He asked Nile what she wanted. She said she wanted to be in the battle royal at Evolution. He said he already booked her for it. They left, and then Asuka and Kairi walked in and demanded a tag match at Evolution. Pearce said they could be in the four-way tag. They celebrated with a goofy dance. Pearce joined in.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside who threw to a vignette with Nikki Bella. Nikki spoke about Liv Morgan. She said wants one more moment to prove herself at Evolution, so she was entered in the battle royal so she can earn a title opportunity at the Clash in Paris. She said the first Evolution was history-making, so she’d make history again.

-Cole hyped the Evolution battle royal. Graves hyped “Tombstone Town” from Lanie Gardner and Dorothy as an official theme of Evolution.

-Sami danced out to his entrance theme. Kross attacked him in the aisle. Scarlett handed Kross a pipe. Kross bashed Sami in the mid-section with it. Pearce and other officials ran out and pulled Kross away. Cole said Kross is bitter after losing to Sami. [c]

(2) SAMI ZAYN vs. BRON BREAKKER (w/Paul Heyman)

Back from the break, Sami was in the ring and he insisted he was good to go. He was clutching his ribs and bent over. Cole said Sami has to have broken ribs from that attack. Breakker then made his entrance.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Seth Rollins vs. Penta

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane

Becky Lynch to address Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Gunther and Goldberg contract signing for Saturday Night’s Main Event