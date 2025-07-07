WWE RAW RESULTS (7/7): Pomares’s report on hype for Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution, Seth-Penta, Breakker-Sami, Reed-Jey, plus Becky promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

JULY 7, 2025

PROVIDENCE, R.I. AT AMICA MUTUAL PAVILLION

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,301 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,491. The arena has a capacity of 14,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman made their way to the ring. Heyman tried to hand Rollins the mic, only for Breakker to take the mic. Breakker said that he was standing in this ring because Rollins and Heyman have a vision of him as a top star for the next two decades. Breakker said that he had a vision of WWE without Sami Zayn, claiming that he didn’t like his face, his beard and his music. He said that he would never understand people chanting for someone that wasn’t athletic, that didn’t play sports and that didn’t go to the gym. Breakker said that Sami had an expiration date and that he would be looking at the lights by the end of the night.

– Reed took the mic and said that Rollins brought him into his vision and that he would get the respect that he deserves. Reed said that Jey Uso didn’t respect him, so tonight he would tsunami the respect out of him just like he did out of Rollins. Heyman said that tonight the empire would strike first and that they would take out both Sami and Jey. Heyman said that Roman Reigns didn’t have the balls to step up and come face them. He said that tonight Rollins would stomp Penta into the mat and he would never be able to do his hand signals. Rollins finished by welcoming the crowd to the show.

(Pomares’ Analysis: A much more interesting approach for the opening segment by actually allowing Reed and Breakker to speak. Actually allowing them to show some personality is exactly something this group needed. It oddly felt like they was a bit of tension between Rollins and Breakker which could be a sign that this group may not last as long as I thought it would.)

– A recap of Judgment Day winning the tag team titles was shown.

– Backstage, Raquel Rodriguez called Roxanne Perez out for putting up a picture of Liv Morgan surrounded by candles. Raquel said that Liv was alive and healthy, only for Finn Bálor to claim that it might take months to heal. Perez left for her match against Kairi Sane while Finn and JD left to speak with Adam Pearce. Dominik thanked Finn and JD for getting him a get-well-soon cake, only to find out it was left by AJ Styles.

– Kairi Sane made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Roxanne Perez.

[Commercial Break]

(1) KAIRI SANE vs. ROXANNE PEREZ (w/Raquel Rodriguez)

Perez pummeled Sane down and smashed her head into the turnbuckles. Perez caught Sane with a pinning combination and put her in a headlock. They exchanged numerous pinning combinations, until Sane in a modified headscissors lock. Perez slapped Sane, but Sane shut her down with a headscissors takeover and a spinning backfist. Sane blasted Perez with a sliding forearm strike, followed by a diving forearm from the apron. Perez swept Sane off the top turnbuckle and stomped her arm into the ropes, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sane took Perez down with clotheslines and a forearm shot, followed by a running crossbody. Sane crushed Perez with a clothesline in the corner, but Perez knocked her down with a roll-up for a two count. Perez nailed Sane with a thrust kick and an uppercut to the back, setting her up for a springboard moonsault and a two count. Perez snapped Sane’s arm, only for Sane to respond with a boot to the face.

Sane tried to go for an Alabama Slam, but Perez shut her down with a DDT to the arm. Perez crushed Sane with Scorpio Rising for a close two count. Sane knocked Perez off the top turnbuckle and laid her out with a diving forearm strike. Sane put Perez down with an Alabama Slam and climbed the top turnbuckle. Raquel pulled Perez out of the ring before Sane took her out with a high crossbody at ringside. Back in the ring, Sane blocked Pop Rox and beat Perez with a backslide.

WINNERS: Kairi Sane at 11:36

– After the match, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez assaulted Kairi Sane, until Asuka showed up to make the save. Sane saved Raquel from the Tejana Bomb, allowing Asuka to take her out of the ring with a hip attack. Asuka and Sane hit Perez with a tag team Insane Elbow to stand tall.

(Pomares’ Analysis: A pretty strong match to establish the lack of communication between Perez and Rodriguez ahead of Evolution and reintroduced the Kabuki Warriors. I expect Perez and Rodriguez to finally start working well at Evolution to continue the Judgment’s strong run.)

– A recap of Karrion Kross assaulting Sami Zayn; Bron Breakker beating Sami and Jey Uso taking Bronson Reed out with a chair was shown.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Sami Zayn about everything that he has been dealing with. Sami said that he wished he could focus on his injured ribs and Karrion Kross, but he had to pay attention to Bron Breakker. As Sami walked away, Scarlett was shown staring at him.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, American Made complained to Adam Pearce about El Grande Americano having a match tonight despite Chad Gable being injured. Pearce said that Gable could call him to complain. They left after Pearce agreed to give Ivy Nile a spot in the battle royal at Evolution. Asuka and Kairi Sane showed up to ask for a match against the Judgment Day, so Pearce gave them a spot in the title match at Evolution.

– A video package was shown, featuring Nikki Bella speaking about Liv Morgan insulting her legacy. Nikki said that she would prove herself by winning the Evolution battle royal and make history.

– Sami Zayn made his way to the ring for his match, only for Karrion Kross to attack him from behind. Kross beat Sami down with a pipe, until agents and security guards separated them.

[Commercial Break]

– Sami Zayn told Adam Pearce that he was still ready to go and face Bron Breakker.

(2) BRON BREAKKER vs. SAMI ZAYN

Breakker pummeled Sami down and dropped him with a gutbuster. Sami blocked a Spear with a clothesline, followed by an axe handle. Breakker blocked a second axe handle with a Spear, forcing him to roll out of the ring. Breakker blasted Sami with two more Spears to pick up the win.

WINNER: Bron Breakker at 5:12

(Pomares’ Analysis: A really well-executed one-sided match to take Sami out of the picture and establish Breakker as a killing machine. Sami was heavily protected in defeat and Breakker already looks like a top star in the making.)

– A recap of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria fighting to a draw last week was shown.

– Backstage, the New Day showed up to ask Adam Pearce for their rematch, only for the War Raiders that the New Day were insisting in only allowing new challengers. Becky Lynch briefly showed up to call Pearce out for his bad ideas and walk to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– Becky Lynch stood in the ring to complain about two losers getting a title shot against her. Lynch said that she dunerstood why Adam Pearce did it, but she should get to choose her opponent like Iyo Sky and Tiffany Stratton did. Bayley interrupted, only for Lyra Valkyria to immediately interrupt and walk past her. Lyra said that Lynch had finally gone delusional and that it was time to get her back her title. Bayley said that she should be the one holding the belt, but Lyra cost her the belt. Bayley told Lyra to get over her issues with her and that she would no longer focus on partners.

– Lyra said that Bayley cared about championships more than friendships just like Lynch. Lyra said that now she had to rescue her belt from two disappointments. Bayley told Lyra that she watched how she won the title and reached WrestleMania, but she also saw her lose it and shake Lynch’s hand like a little bitch. Lyra punched Lynch and tossed Bayley out of the ring to hit her with a suicide dive. Lyra put Lynch and Bayley down with two Nightwings to stand tall.

(Pomares’ Analysis: By far the best built storyline going into Evolution. Since Becky Lynch returned everyone surrounding her title has been given the time to show some personality and tell a pretty good story. I highly doubted Lynch would lose her title, but after seeing Lyra come out on top here, it has pretty much become a given.)

– Backstage, Seth Rollins told Bron Breakker that they didn’t need to worry about Karrion Kross. Paul Heyman showed up to confirm that Sami Zayn would be out of action indefinitely. Bronson Reed told Rollins that Jey Uso wouldn’t be in perfect condition after he was done with him.

(3) JEY USO vs. BRONSON REED

Jey avoided a corner splash and nailed Reed with an enzuigiri. Reed caught Jey with a shoulder tackle, but missed a follow-up senton. Jey attacked Reed with right hands and sent him out of the ring with an enzuigiri. Jey blasted Reed with a suicide dive over the announce table before clearing it. Reed tried to lift Jey, only for Jey to sit him on a chair and knock him down with a superkick. Jey tried to go for another suicide dive, only for Reed to throw the chair at him.

WINNER: Jey Uso via DQ at 3:16

– Bronson Reed crushed Jey Uso with a series of Tsunamis, until Adam Pearce showed up with security guards.

(Pomares’ Analysis: This was a fine beat-down angle, but somewhat paled in comparison to Breakker’s assault on Sami.)

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown, featuring LA Knight calling Seth Rollins out and telling him that he would show him at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– A video package was shown, recapping the history between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley.

– El Grande Americano made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Dragon Lee.

(4) DRAGON LEE vs. EL GRANDE AMERICANO

Americano hit Lee with a shoulder tackle, followed by a headscissors takeover. Lee caught Americano with a headscissors takeover and smashed his head into the turnbuckle. Lee crushed Americano with a high crossbody and tripped him into the turnbuckle. Americano landed on his feet off a monkey flip, but Lee shut him down with a dropkick. Lee drove Americano into the announce table with a dropkick through the ropes. Americano blocked a suicide dive with an enzuigiri and drove him into the steel steps. Americano tossed Lee over the announce table, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Lee planted Americano with a sitout powerbomb for a two count. Lee took Americano down with thrust kicks and a jumping knee, followed by a slingshot dropkick in the corner. Lee hit Americano with a Hesitation dropkick, but he kicked out at two. Americano clobbered Lee with a chop to the chest and dropped him with a top rope blockbuster for a two count. Lee tripped Americano into a Tree of Woe position and crushed him with a diving double stomp for a nearfall. Americano put on a metal piece under his mask and beat Lee with a running headbutt.

WINNER: El Grande Americano at 9:23

(Pomares’ Analysis: Still not the biggest fan of El Grande Americano, but Dragon Lee vs. Ludwig Kaiser will always be a fun match given enough time. Happy for Kaiser to get a prominent spot, though I wish he could have reached it with his previous character.)

– Backstage, Penta had a brief confrontation with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR THREE]

– A vignette was shown, announcing that Stephanie Vaquer would take part in the Evolution battle royal.

– Gunther made his way to the ring to say that he has been verbally abusing Goldberg for the past two weeks and that he did nothing. Gunther said that Goldberg was afraid of him, only for Goldberg to arrive at the arena in a sports car. Goldberg made his way to the ring and shoved Gunther’s mic away before laying him out with a punch. Gunther rolled out of the ring to avoid a Spear and retreated up the entrance way.

(Pomares’ Analysis: An okay go-home angle to the title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event with Goldberg actually bothering to show up. It feels so bizarre to see Goldberg’s retirement just come out of nowhere and have such little fanfare on TV, especially on the same year that people like John Cena and Hiroshi Tanahashi are going out of their way to make their retirements feel special.)

[Commercial Break]

(5) PENTA vs. SETH ROLLINS (w/Paul Heyman)

Penta sent Rollins out of the ring with a superkick and blasted him with a chop to the chest. Penta missed a chop into the ring post, but was still able to take Rollins down with a hurracarrana. Rollins stomped Penta down and nailed him with an enzuigiri. Penta blocked the Pedigree and clotheslined Rollins out of the ring, setting him up for a Tope con Hilo, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Penta caught Rollins with a kick to the knee and a sling blade, followed by an enzuigiri and an elevated dropkick. Penta avoided a powerbomb and hit Rollins with a backstabber for a two count. Rollins caught a springboard move and dropped Penta with a gutbuster, setting him up for a Frog Splash and a nearfall. Penta stopped Rollins atop the turnbuckle with an enzuigiri and launched him across the ring with a hurracarrana.

Penta put Rollins down with the Penta Driver, but he managed to kick out at two. Rollins blocked the Sacrifice and kicked Penta away. Rollins dropped Penta with a buckle bomb, only for Penta to immediately retaliate with a Destroyer for a shocking nearfall. Penta tried to go for the Penta Driver, but Rollins nailed him with a discreet low blow before beating him with a Curb Stomp.

WINNER: Seth Rollins at 12:40

– After the match, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker showed up on the ramp, only for LA Knight to lay Seth Rollins out with the BFT.

(Pomares’ Analysis: A really good main event and a first-time matchup living up to the hype for the most part. The ending felt a bit sudden, but at least it didn’t have interference which I will gladly take at this point. The post-match stuff wasn’t anything we haven’t seen, but just like the entire show, it was elevated by an incredibly hot crowd. A solid go-home angle for their match at SNME and still stronger than most of the build to Evolution.)