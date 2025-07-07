FREE PODCAST 7/7 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: What about Paul Heyman taking over TNA creative, Lesnar’s UFC success, Cena’s rising star, Bret-Martha feud (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from July 2 and 5, 2010.

On the July 2, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and guest co-host Rob McNichol of the U.K. Sun and One-Sided Ring podcast includes discussion with live callers on the previous night’s TNA Impact, Impact TV viewership, TNA’s strong character development, but lackluster TV storylines, WWE’s roster vs. TNA’s roster, whether TNA should re-emphasize a sporting feel similar to the FSN days, UFC 116 PPV hype, WWE stars supporting Brock Lesnar, what pro wrestling can learn from UFC’s hype, Triple H’s eventual return, Mystery Raw GM possibilities – Hunter, Batista, JBL?, Bret Hart’s feud with Martha Hart, and more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed Ricky Steamboat’s health, how WWE should and could follow-up on Raw, Ric Flair stories from his U.K. media tour, and much more.

Then on the July 5, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and co-host Greg Parks includes live discussion previewing tonight’s WWE Raw right up until the start of the show, plus plenty of discussion on Paul Heyman possibly going to TNA, a break down of his “demands” and “requests,” a look at every angle of what Heyman would mean for TNA, where Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan would fit into a “Heyman TNA,” whether Dixie Carter will give Heyman complete control, what ideas Heyman might bring to TNA, UFC 116 with Brock Lesnar’s UFC Title victory, pro wrestling “not being cool” compared to UFC, whether Brock Lesnar or John Cena would be a better spokesperson, and much more.

