WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/11): Keller’s report on The Street Profits vs. Wyatt Sicks for WWE Tag Team Titles, R-Truth vs. Aleister Black, final Saturday Night’s Main Event build

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 11, 2025

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA

AIRED ON ON USA NETWORK AND ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,034 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a scene of Downtown Nashville and the arena exterior with fans filing in. Then they showed The Street Profits arriving. The screen was overtaken briefly by the Wyatts. Jelly Roll then was shown smiling and hugging Randy Orton. Orton said he looks fantastic and congratulated him (on his weight loss).

-L.A. Knight made his ring entrance to cheers. Tessitore and Wade Barrett hyped his match against Seth Rollins on Saturday Night’s Main Event tomorrow night on NBC and Peacock. Knight said Seth is a desperate man and “a little washed.” He said he made a desperate move to align with Paul Heyman. He said they assessed a “goon troop.” He called Bronson Reed a “slop house” and Bron Breakker a “dog brained idiot.” When fans barked, Knight told them not to do that. He said he’ll get excited and shake out the last few crumbs in his brain.

He said they tried to injure him and get him out of WWE on the orders of Seth. He said he is angry. “I want dignity, I want justice, and if I’m honest, I want to hurt you.” He said he’s going to kick his ass and “that’s not a prediction, that’s not a spoiler, that is a damn fact of life because I am the spoiler. Yeah! Yeah!” Heyman interrupted with his spiel.

Heyman walked out with the Money in the Bank briefcase. He introduced himself. He told the crowd they were off cue and blew their part. He said that’s not surprising coming from fans of L.A. Knight. He said he hates when fans say Knight’s name. He said as Seth’s personal oracle, he’s blessed with many gifts. He said in addition to being outlandishly good looking, he can see into the future. He said Knight has no future at all.

Solo Sikoa’s music interrupted. Heyman looked surprised and turned around with a quizical look. Solo walked out with Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and J.C. Mateo. Solo said some things change and some things stay the same. Heyman backed away nervously. Solo told Heyman that when he left his family, everything changed. He said there’s no more Bloodline, no more Tribal Chief, and no more Wiseman. A loud “OTC!” chant broke out. He suggested Heyman leave the building before his MFTs put his ass through the table again. Heyman waved goodbye and left through the crowd.

Solo then addressed Knight who was still in the ring. He said he’s the new U.S. Champion. He said that means that the man who beat him at WrestleMania and everyone is afraid of, the Samoan Werewolf, “I beat him, he’s gone.” A loud “Fatu!” chant rang out. He said Knight can walk out of the ring and not return, or he’ll make sure his MFTs make sure he never walks away. Knight began to leave the ring. Fans chanted “L.A. Knight!” He said they can try to make him leave. Tessitore said Knight is going to stand his ground right in the middle of the ring. Barrett said it was “dumb as hell.” Another “Fatu!” chant rang out. Jimmy Uso showed up and superkicked Tonga Loa and then slid Knight a chair. They used a pair of chairs to knock Mateo out of the ring and stand their ground as Talla Tonga teased entering the ring. Solo ordered Talla to drop back to the floor.

Smackdown G.M. Nick Aldis told them to stand down and take a breath. He said he runs the show. He said since Solo was starting a fight, he’d give Music City a tag team match – Solo Sikoa & J.C. Mateo vs. Jimmy & Knight. Tessitore noted Solo defends his U.S. Title against Jimmy on SNME tomorrow night.

-They cut to Charlotte Flair backstage. Alexa Bliss walked up to her and told her to be ringside for her match. Charlotte said they’re not friends. She said that’s the way to “make a statement for Evolution.” She asked if she looks like a cheerleader. Bliss said she’d make a terrible cheerleader. Charlotte said she disagrees because she cheers for herself.

-Tessitore plugged the four-way women's match.

(1) SOL RUCA (w/Zaria) vs. ALEXA BLISS (w/Charlotte Flair) vs. KAIRI SANE (w/Asuka) vs. ROXANNE PEREZ (w/Raquel Rodriguez)

The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. Tessitore and Barrett said Charlotte seems to be warming up to her alliance with Bliss. They cut to an early break at 2:00 after (believe it or not) a dive to ringside. [c]

A few minutes after the break, Kairi landed a double-stomped off the top rope and made a cover on Ruca. Bliss and Perez supposedly broke up the pin by hitting Kairi, but the cover was still made and the shoulders were still down. Ruca landed a Double Sole Smasher on Perez. Raquel put Perez’s leg on the bottom rope to stop the count. Charlotte threw Raquel onto the announce desk. Ruca protested with her back turned. Kairi attacked her from behind and then went for an Insane Elbow, but Bliss lifted her knees and then gave Kairi a Sister Abigail for the win. “Oh, what a thriller!” Tessitore exclaimed.

WINNERS: Bliss in 10:00.

-Tessitore and Barrett plugged the Evolution line-up. Barrett picked Nikki Bella to win the battle royal. They also plugged Charlotte’s moving, deeply personal article she wrote on the Player’s Tribune last week.

-The Street Profits made their ring entrance.

(2) THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. THE WYATT SICKS (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis w/Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross) – WWE Tag Team Title match

The bell rang 44 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early greak when Lumis pulled Gacy to safety as he was setting up a top rope move. [c]

After several minutes of more action, they cut to another break. [c]

The Profits landed Muscle Memory for a two count on Gacy. Barrett was shocked. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!”

Ford landed a frog splash off the top rope on Lumis. Gacy distracted the ref as Rowan yanked Ford out of the ring by his boot. Dawkins clotheslined Rowan over the ringside barricade. Ford went back to the top rope, but Gacy slowed him. Lumis rolled out of Ford’s path and then Lumis tagged in Gacy and they landed their double-team suplex into a neckbreaker for the win. The Wyatts all posed together in the ring and celebrated with the belts.

WINNERS: Lumis & Gacy in 17:00 to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: To whatever degree WWE is still invested in the Wyatts, a tag title win is a boost they needed to send a signal they’re at least somewhat relevant.)

-They cut backstage to the other tag teams yelling at each other. Tomasso Ciampa said they all should have listened to them because they know what’s best for all of them. Fraser said they deserve the first opportunity. Andrade said the tag division now belongs to him and Rey Fenix. Ciampa went into a fit.

-They showed Michael Chandler, Daniel Cormier, and Laura Sanko from MAGA-FC at ringside.

-They showed stagehands setting up for Jelly Roll.

-A video package aired Goldberg challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title.

-Jelly Roll performed a song. He was interrupted a few minutes in by Logan Paul. Logan said the fans are there to see real WWE Superstars, not to listen to music “made for people who have tattoos of their children but don’t have custody of them.” He said Jelly Roll belongs in a stage, not in the sacred wrestling ring. (Logan’s script got mixed up with Gunther’s.) He said he using the WWE platform to build himself up. “Clout-chasers like you disgust me,” Logan said. He said WWE loves him so much that Impaulsive has just inked a podcast deal with WWE.

Jelly Roll interrupted and said he must not understand where he is, because he is in his hometown, Nashville. “Down here, nobody cares about your podcast, Logan.” Logan got in Jelly Roll’s face and they yapped at each other off-mic. Suddenly, Orton walked out and asked if Logan really had the nerve to call Jelly Roll an outsider. He said he is one of the biggest names in his industry, so if anyone is an outsider, it’s Logan. “How about a little damn respect!” he said. He entered the ring and called Logan “a whiny, entitled little bitch.”

Orton was red-faced as he yelled at Logan. Drew McIntyre then entered and surprised Orton with a Claymore Out of Nowhere. Security ran into the ring. Drew backed off and smiled and told security they were doing a great job. Drew wore a “Bored at Work” t-shirt. Logan attacked Orton while he was down. Jelly Roll yanked Logan by his hair off of Orton and shoved him to the canvas. Logan took a nice bump and rolled to the floor. Jelly Roll helped Orton to his feet. Security held back Logan as Jelly Roll yelled at him. Aldis entered the ring and tried to talk Jelly Roll into calming down.

Logan then bashed Jelly Roll’s guitar into his drum set and tossed over his speakers and keyboard. (Did that add up to more than the Young Bucks’ limo?) He asked Jelly Roll what he was going to do about it. Logan yelled that Jelly Roll isn’t a wrestler and to stick to his own business.

-They showed R-Truth backstage looking serious.

-A clip aired of the previous angle with Logan and Jelly Roll.

-Orton said he’d be honored if Jelly Roll was in his corner for his match at SNME.

(Keller’s Analysis: Now we can figure that Logan will cost Orton the match against Drew.)

(3) R-TRUTH vs. ALEISTER BLACK

Truth was in the ring after the break, so WWE isn’t even giving him the ring entrance anymore. He was trying to get the crowd behind him, but it was tough to tell if there was much passion for him. The bell rang 29 minutes into the hour. Truth did splits to avoid a charging Black at the start. Truth took over offense early, but Black swept his leg and took over with kicks and punches in the corner. The ref pulled him out of the corner. Truth landed a twisting flying forearm and almost landed on Black’s head. Black kneed Truth as he charged ta him. Black then landed a moonsault off the second rope, but Truth moved and shoved Black into the ringpost. Truth played to the crowd.

Black took over as soon as Truth entered the ring with a chair. Black stood on the chair and kneed Truth. He then picked up the chair. The ref yanked the chair away from him and then Truth rolled up Black for the leverage pin.

WINNER: Truth in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Somewhat clunky action. Not sure what to make of Truth pinning Black, although it was a fluke with the ref involved.) [c]

-Black was about to chase down Truth backstage when Damien Priest stepped in and blocked him. He told him he lost and he understands being upset, but get over it. Black agreed briefly, then attacked Priest.

-Barrett interviewed Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus mid-ring. He called it somewhat of a dream match coming up at Evolution. He asked Tiffany why she chose to face Trish. Tiffany said it’s obvious because she’s already beat Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Bayley, so it made sense to face one of the greatest of all-time. She said if she beats her, maybe she’ll be considered one of the GOATs.

Barrett asked Trish how she feels. Trish said she feels a lot of pressure. He said Tiffany should also feel pressure, because she needs to beat her to be considered one of the all-time best, “which I already am.” She said if she beats Tiffany, she’ll leave with nothing. She said she’ll deliver Stratusfaction.

Tiffany said it’s called Evolution for a reason. She said she knows all about her accomplishments because she saw all her VHS tapes. Trish asked if she learned about VHSes on TikTok. She said she’ll become an eight-time champion on Sunday. Naomi’s music interrupted and Naomi walked out onto the stage holding up her MITB briefcase. She said she wanted to remind them what really matters. Jade Cargill jumped Naomi from behind. (Babyfaces should never attack heels from behind. It’s a bad look.) Security and agents came out and separated them.

-Tessitore and Barrett hyped SNME.

-Jimmy Uso made his entrance.

-Tessitore plugged the weekend schedule on Peacock with NXT Great American Bash on Peacock on Saturday afternoon, SNME on NBC and Peacock on Saturday night, and Evolution on Peacock on Sunday night. They said Cody Rhodes and John Cena will both be on Smackdown next week.

(4) JIMMY USO & L.A. KNIGHT vs. SOLO SIKOA & J.C. MATEO (w/Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa)

Knight’s entrance faded as they returned to the ring. Solo and his crew then made their entrance.

