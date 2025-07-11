RADICAN’S TAKE: Jazwares Vault Ring of Honor FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) 2 Pack figure review (w/Video)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) 2 Pack from Jazwares Vault pays tribute to the Double Dog Collar ROH World Tag Team Title match blowoff to the trilogy of matches between the Briscoe Brothers and FTR that took place at ROH’s Final Battle 2022. These figures are limited to a run of 3,000 and are still available for sale as of time I’m writing this article.

The trilogy of matches between The Briscoes and FTR in ROH are my favorite series of matches between two tag teams of all-time. All three matches were incredible and The Briscoes and FTR managed to surpass expectations from their first encounter in 2021 until their final encounter at Final Battle 2022 before Jay Briscoes untimely passing in January of 2023. These figures are a great tribute to the FTR vs. Briscoes match at Final Battle 2022 and fans of that match that collect figures are going to want to add these to their collection.

The packaging is what jumped out at me first. Jazwares did an incredible job nailing the old school worn out VHS wrestling tape look for the packaging. It’s a great throwback to the days of watching wrestling on VHS and even the figures in their inner packaging slide out of the outer sleeve like a VHS tape. It felt like a sin to open this up and not leave the figures inside the packaging. That is how nice the presentation is.

The figures themselves look amazing. Jazwares nailed FTR’s gear and look from Final Battle 2022. Everything from the removable entrance jackets to the dates of the start and end of the feud between FTR and The Briscoes on the back of FTR’s tights are spot on. The Harwood & Wheeler figures come with two ROH World Tag Team title belts and the details on those are amazing as well, especially given how small the belts are.

The figures do a great job of capturing the look of Harwood and Wheeler. The faces look spot on and the tattoos on Wheeler are nicely detailed. I’ve seen some wrestling figures in the past where figures don’t look anything like their real-life counterparts, but that’s not the case here. Both figures come with removable kneepads and Dax even has a removable knee brace over his removable kneepad.

I give the FTR 2 Pack a high recommendation. They check many of the boxes I would want out of a figure purchase: they are tied to a memorable match, they feature incredible detail, and the packaging is incredible.

