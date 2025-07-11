News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 7/11 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani – AEW All In preview: Casino Gauntlet winners, Mone vs. Storm, does Hangman survive Texas Death as world champ (93 min.)

July 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Overview
  • 00:38 Previewing the Ring of Honor Show
  • 02:41 Pre-Show FTR vs. The Outrunners
  • 09:04 Pre-Show Match: Big Boom AJ and The Conglomeration vs. Don Callis
  • 12:49 Main Card: Trios Title Match
  • 19:42 Main Card: Tag Team Titles
  • 30:58 Main Card: TNT Title Match
  • 39:37 Main Card: Swerve and Osprey vs. The Bucks
  • 43:15 Hangman and Swerve’s Potential Storyline
  • 47:34 Predictions for the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match
  • 58:40 Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match Predictions
  • 01:04:28 Okada vs. Omega winner take all
  • 01:14:36 Match Expectations and Predictions
  • 01:17:40 Women’s World Championship: Tony Storm vs. Mercedes Mone
  • 01:20:17 Potential Outcomes and Future Feuds
  • 01:37:38 Main Event: Texas Death Match
  • 01:47:37 Show Logistics and Final Thoughts

