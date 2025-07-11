VIP PODCAST 7/11 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-12-2007): McNeill answers discusses ratings slide for WWE, listener mail on Jericho and Samoa Joe, ROH in Japan (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from July 12, 2007 including talk about the ratings slide for WWE programming and possible causes. Plus other news, including Ring of Honor in Japan, which TNA wrestler was on his way to Booker T’s PWA, the latest on two more big independent wrestling tournaments, and another promotion gets a satellite television deal. Listeners choose their favorite match of 2007. Listener Mail questions about Chris Jericho and Samoa Joe and barbecue.

