WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/18): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on John Cena and Cody Rhodes Summerslam contract signing, WWE Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender Fatal 4-Way match, Jacob Fatu returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 18, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS AT FROST BANK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 14,382 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 14,625. The arena has a capacity of approximately 19,000 when configured for concerts.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a chaotic scene in the parking lot outside the Frost Bank Center. Cathy Kelley announced that moments ago there had been a multi-car accident involving members of Solo Sikoa’s MFT group, who were currently giving statements to local police officers. Tonga Loa had blood below his left eye. B-Fab and Montez Ford were also talking to officers in the background. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was there and Cathy asked what type of injuries happened but he said he’d just arrived. Cody Rhodes walked up and said it looked like Pearce had his hands full, so he asked if he could take a look at the contract for his upcoming Summerslam match against John Cena. Pearce gave it to him and said he’d catch up with him later. Cathy promised to update the situation throughout the show.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: An exciting non-traditional way to open the show. Based on the commentary this should be a running story throughout the evening, so we’ll see where it goes. One has to imagine it will involve Jacob Fatu and/or Jimmy Uso and potentially others. I’m intrigued by the seeming inclusion of The Street Profits in the story. It was noticeable in the preview for tonight’s show that The Profits aren’t getting a tag title rematch against the Wyatts, so perhaps there is another direction for them. No explanation was given for why Adam Pearce was here tonight instead of Smackdown GM Nick Aldis.)

– The Smackdown announce team of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcomed the audience to Smackdown and speculated what might have happened while reiterating that updates would be provided.

– A pre-taped segment with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair aired next. Flair was wearing her ring gear and a cutoff version of their new “We’re Not Friends” shirt. Bliss said she knew that Flair was going to say that their teaming up was a mistake. However, Flair told her that they didn’t lose and she actually went to Adam Pearce and he gave them a tag team championship match at Summerslam. Bliss wondered how that was possible and Flair said that “just because she’s in a team doesn’t mean she’s not still Charlotte Flair.” The Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez were lurking in the distance. Flair said she needed Bliss in her corner for her match tonight and Bliss relished the idea that she could be Flair’s cheerleader. Flair reiterated that they still aren’t friends.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It might seem like a simple thing but having Bliss question how Flair was able to get them a title match is smart. It prevents the viewers from doing it. The answer might not be terribly satisfying, but at least there was one. It seems very possible that Flair and Bliss will win the title at Summerslam, but as I said last week I’m more interested in telling the story of what happens if they continue to fail for a while.)

Charlotte Flair entered for the opening match of the evening accompanied by Alexa Bliss who was carrying pom-poms.

(1) CHARLOTTE FLAIR (w/Alexa Bliss) vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ (w/Roxanne Perez)

Tessitore pointed out that there was a massive crowd tonight in San Antonio. According to Wrestletix there were nearly 15,000 in attendance. Flair and Rodriguez felt each other out until Flair clothesline her opponent over the top rope and followed up with a cross-body over the top to the floor. Perez looked to get involved but Bliss drove her off. It did however distract Flair and Rodriguez surprised her with a big clothesline on the floor as they went to the first split-screen break of the night [c]

Back from the break Rodriguez tormented Flair with a modified torture rack. Flair fought out of it but ate a stomp in the mouth. Rodriguez talked trash while she beat on her fallen foe. Flair dodged a twisting Vader bomb and fought back with big right hands and chops, leading to the predictable “Woo’s” from the capacity crowd. Flair did a cartwheel and another clothesline that led to big cheers. Flair with the patented Flair flip in the corner and then followed up with a big cross-body off the top rope. But Rodriguez caught and slammed her, then covered a for a two-count. Rodriquez went for a Tahana bomb but Flair escaped and nailed a big boot. Flair went to apply the Figure Eight but Perez jumped up on the apron causing Flair to let go and knock her off. While this was happening, Bliss got up on the apron, hit Rodriguez with her pom-pom and then dropped down to send Rodriguez face first into the top rope. Flair hit a big boot and rolled up Rodriguez for the three-count.

WINNER: Charlotte Flair via pinfall in 9:00.

After the match Flair and Bliss celebrated in the aisleway by putting their hands together to form a heart.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: They may not be friends yet but they’re well on their way. This pairing has been a pleasant surprise and is working wonders for Flair’s character. She has been unanimously cheered in her last two appearances and you can tell she is feeding off of it.)

– Police officers asked Adam Pearce is he’d seen Jacob Fatu because he was a person of interest in the car accident earlier. Pearce walked around the corner and Fatu was just standing there. Fatu said he wasn’t going anywhere with the punk-ass police. Pearce asked Fatu to think about his family and Fatu walked away with the officers. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: If these were real police officers I’d be concerned for the good citizens of San Antonio. The officer-in-charge had to look down at a piece paper to determine that they were looking for Fatu because he was a person of interest. Dude was also like 100 feet away. Side note, this is my plug for the TV show from like 15 years ago Person of Interest. Highly underrated and seems to have been forgotten to history.)

– A vignette aired highlighting the trajectories of Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill’s WWE careers. Both women said they’d fought through destroyed friendships and both won gold. Stratton pointed out that only she kept it. Cargill said that she fought through betrayal and distractions but now she’s going over the WWE Women’s Championship. Stratton said she’s heard all the criticism that she’s too naive, a dumb blond, too confident, inexperience, but she’s still the champion. Cargill said she’s been doubted and disrespected and still she’s walked through every storm. Cargill is what can’t be controlled. Stratton said she would add her to the list of women she’s defeated, but Cargill said she ends lists.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Very good promo for the match that I expect Cargill to win.)

– A replay of R-Truth’s victory of Aleister Black and Black’s subsequent attack on Damian Priest was shown. Then they showed footage from earlier today where Priest asked Carmelo Hayes if he’d seen Black. Hayes said no but that even if he had he wouldn’t tell Priest because he warned him this would happen. Priest said when he finds Black he will be on his knees praying for forgiveness. Priest challenged Hayes to a match tonight so he could shut his mouth. Hayes was very happy about it.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The confidence of the heel Hayes indicates that he knows something that Priest doesn’t know.)

Carmelo Hayes made his way to the ring. Ring Announcer Mark Nash still referred to him as the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. [c]

(2) CARMELO HAYES vs. DAMIAN PRIEST

After Priest made his entrance Hayes attacked him from behind before the bell rang. The referee checked on Priest and once she confirmed that he was ready she called for the bell. Priest immediately took back control with a huge boot to the face. Tessitore pointed out that Priest’s last singles match was his big cage match win in late-May on Saturday Night’s Main Event against Drew McIntyre. On the floor, Hayes tried to push Priest into the ring post but Priest stopped. However, when he turned around Hayes drop kicked him into the post instead. Hayes posed form the ringside camera. [c]

They were back in the ring and Priest rallied with a couple weird looking forearms and a flapjack. Priest was on fire and the had the fans behind him. Hayes tried to escape the ring and when Priest came to catch him Hayes outsmarted him by yanking him arm across the ropes. Hayes hit a springboard clothesline then kipped up like his mentor the great Shawn Michaels. The San Antonio fans booed because Hayes stomped his foot as he attempted Sweet Chin Music. Priest caught his foot and went for a South of Heaven chokeslam. Hayes escaped and hit a La Mistica, but when he tried to capitalize Priest got him up into a Razor’s Edge position. Hayes slipped out the back door as Barrett pointed out that Hayes had been a beat ahead of Priest this entire match. Hayes came off the top but rolled through when Priest moved. Priest went for another chokeslam but Hayes reversed into a codebreaker. Hayes hit a frog splash and covered for a two-count. The crowd chanted “This is Awesome.”

Hayes kicked Priest to the floor and contemplated what to do next. He leaped off the apron and hit Priest who still caught him and gave him a flatliner into the announce desk. Priest took Hayes back into the ring and went for an Old School. But Aleister Black ran onto the apron wearing an all-black suit and yanked Priest down, crotching him on the top rope. Priest rolled around selling his crotchal pain. Black nailed him with a Black Mass kick as Hayes rolled away and left. The crowd booed.

WINNER: Damian Priest by disqualification in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Impressive showing by Hayes who was presented as cowardly, but more importantly smart and opportunistic. He showed he could hang with a former world champion. Black got the right amount of heat. I’m not sure if it was still in doubt but he’s clearly a full-fledged heel.)

After the announcers ran down the rest of tonight’s card, a typical creepy and choppy Wyatts vignette aired. Uncle Howdy said that they are where they belong. Dexter Lumis said that The Street Profits showed that their bond is only built by their lust for gold. Erik Rowan said that they are built for this. Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross laughed. Joe Gacy said that one by one they would strip the other tag teams of their desires and burn their vanity. Howdy said that the viewers have been blinded by the other teams, so instead they should follow the Wyatts. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The most frequent historical knock on any version of a Wyatt promo was that it was incoherent and didn’t mean anything. This was not that. It was focused and accomplished two goals. One- The Wyatts said they will decimate all the other tag teams and basically are the best. Two – They said that their bond is stronger than the other teams. I liked it. )

– United States Champion Solo Sikoa and his MFT group made their way to the ring. The crowd immediately chanted for the OTC. Solo said that tonight was the perfect example of who Jacob Fatu really is. Solo said that without his guidance Fatu is reckless and doesn’t care about anyone but himself. Solo said that he brought Fatu to the WWE and put food on his table, but Fatu betrayed him and his family. He said, “once a criminal, always a criminal.” Solo did his silly over-the-top laugh. They cut to backstage where Fatu was getting out of the back of a cop car and was met by Jimmy Uso. The genius cop from earlier told Fatu that they reviewed the video footage and determined that Fatu was not the culprit so he was free to go handle his business.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Pretty sure the genius cop just encouraged violence. “San Antonio’s” finest.)

Jacob Fatu made his way to the ring but Jimmy Uso snuck in from behind and a brawl ensued. Every person in the ring was wearing all black which was a bit confusing. Talla Tonga was about to chokeslam Uso through the announce table but Fatu dove through the ropes and prevented it. It didn’t affect Talla though. Jimmy and Fatu hit four superkicks and then Fatu whipped Jimmy into Talla which caused them to careen through the ringside barricade. Back in the ring Fatu pummeled on Solo. Solo tried to escape but Jimmy intercepted and threw him back to Fatu’s clutches. Fatu hit his running hip attack and then place Solo’s head through a chair. Fatu was about to hit another running hip attack but Solo was saved by J.C. Mateo and Tonga Loa. Uso hit a top rope splash on Tonga while Fatu hit a moonsault on Mateo. Fatu hit them repeatedly with a chair until Adam Pearce came out to interrupt.

Pearce said that since Solo wanted to frame an innocent man then he will now defend his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu inside a steel cage at Summerslam. “San Antonio’s” finest came out and Solo thought they were going to arrest Fatu again, but naturally they cuffed Solo this time much to the delight of the fans.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A big match set for Summerslam. This feud is still hot in part because of Solo’s character resurgence.)

[HOUR TWO]

– Footage from last Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live show aired where Jelly Roll, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul had an exciting confrontation.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: If you haven’t seen this segment I suggest checking it out because it was very well done. Jelly Roll has sold me on his involvement.)

– Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance for the next match. [c]

(3) STEPHANIE VAQUER vs. ALBA FYRE (w/Piper Niven)

Fyre was in the ring when they came back from the break. Barrett pointed out that this match was happening because of a post-match attack after Vaquer’s win over Chelsea Green on RAW. Vaquer attempted a cover early. No sign of Green tonight. Fyre dove onto Vaquer on the floor and saluted. Fyre went for a Swanton Bomb but Fyre got her knees up. Vaquer hit her Devil’s Kiss thigh-driven face plants. Vaquer hit her SVB finisher and covered for a quick win.

WINNER: Stephanie Vaquer by pinfall in 2:00.

Piper Niven attacked Vaquer after the match, hitting a clothesline and a running senton. She was going to attempt a Vader Bomb but Vaquer kicked her off. Tessitore reminded the viewers that Vaquer will be receiving a title shot at Clash in Paris later this year.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Pencil in a Vaquer victory over Niven on next week’s Smackdown.)

Cathy Kelley interviewed the Street Profits about losing their tag titles last week. Montez Ford said they weren’t ready to face that reality yet. Angelo Dawkins said they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. When asked about their thoughts on not being included in the Number One Contender match later tonight, Ford began to reference the chaos from the car accident earlier, but he was interrupted by DIY. Johnny Gargano yelled at them for blowing it against the Wyatts last week and said that now DIY has to save the tag division again. Tommaso Ciampa said that if they want something done right they will have to “Do It Yourself.” (get it?) DIY made their way to the ring accompanied by Candice LeRae. [c]

(4) FRAXIOM (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. REY FENIX & ANDRADE vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) – WWE Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender Fatal 4-Way Match

Fraxiom and the Machine Guns entered during the break. Rey Fenix and Andrade received a nice ovation as they entered last for the match. Nathan Frazer and Chris Sabin started off by trading athletic maneuvers. Barrett pointed out that anyone can tag anyone in this type of match. Gargano and Ciampa came in without tagging and attack Sabin and Frazer from behind. Fenix hit a springboard dropkick on Ciampa and a hurricanrana on Gargano. Andrade and Fenix were about to hit stereo dives to the outside but instead they were both superkicked by the Fraxiom duo. Fraxiom were going to attempt the dives next, but the Machine Guns tripped them up and took their place. Sabin and Alex Shelley hit baseball slides dropkicks through the bottom rope that knocked down Gargano and Ciampa. Shelley held the ropes for Sabin so he could dive through and take out the DIY members again. [c]

When they returned from the break it was unclear who the legal men were. Barrett clarified that Shelley was one of the legal men and Sabin had entered illegally to buy his partner some time. Axiom tagged himself in and then immediately tagged his partner. Fraxiom laid out Ciampa. Fenix tagged in and was also promptly discarded to the floor by Fraxiom. Frazer and Axiom hit their dive trains and a missile dropkick by Axiom onto Ciampa that led to a nearfall. The action was fast and furious in a non-Vin Diesel way. Fenix hit a spinning kick in the corner on Axiom the Andrade followed with the Tres Amigos. Axiom hit a huge frog splash and covered for another two-count because literally everyone else in the match broke up the count. Everyone was down and then rose at the same time.

All eight men brawled as the match spilled out all over the place. Even Barrett couldn’t remember who the legal men were. Frazer with a Slingblade on Sabin. It was time for double team maneuvers from Andrade and Fenix as they took out Axiom. They couldn’t capitalize because Gargano hit a DDT on Andrade. Axiom tried to win the match with a small package on Ciampa but Ciampa kicked out and leveled Axiom with a big clothesline. Ciampa hit the Project Ciampa powerbomb into a backstabber and covered for another two-count as they went picture-in-picture. [c]

Moment after the break the Machine Guns hit the Facial and then wanted to hit the Skull and Bones. However, Andrade and Fenix intervened and Andrade tagged in. He climbed to the top but Axiom met him up there. Frazer tagged in and went to the top on the other side. Axiom hit the Spanish Fly and Frazer nailed the Phoenix splash but Ciampa tagged in and dumped Frazer to the outside. Ciampa covered but Fenix came in and broke it up with a senton. Fenix went to the top and hit a corkscrew splash that took out several grapplers on the floor. That left Andrade and Ciampa in the ring. Before Andrade could do anything he was distracted by Candice on the apron. Ciampa rolled up Andrade from behind but he kicked out. Ciampa held Andrade for a superkick from Gargano but Andrade ducked out of the way and Gargano leveled Ciampa. Gargano immediately tried to console his partner but Andrade hit him with the spinning elbow that catapulted Gargano to the outside. Sensing the urgency, Andrade called for his partner. Fenix flew over the rope as Andrade hit the Message on Ciampa right in the middle of the ring and covered for the one…two…three!

WINNERS: Andrade and Rey Fenix by pinfall in 15:00. Andrade and Fenix are the Number One Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Andrade and Fenix were overjoyed and celebrated in the ring.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A tremendously chaotic match. Every team was desperate to win and it showed. Everything seemed to work in this one and if you wanted to watch just one match tonight this is it.)

– The announcers ran down next week’s Smackdown card in Cleveland which includes:

Rey Fenix & Andrade vs. Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis (WWE Tag Team Championship)

Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez

Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul LIVE.

– Cody Rhodes was shown walking with the contract in his hand. He was up next. [c]

Adam Pearce was in the ring and said it was time for the official contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Championship match at Summerslam. He asked the crowd to welcome the challenger Cody Rhodes. Initially there were noticeable boos for Cody. They turned to cheers when his music played and he entered, still holding the contract. There was a “King of the Ring” graphic above his name. As Cody signed the contract the boos rained down on him from the sold-out crowd again.

Cody asked the crowd what they wanted to talk about. He said he appreciated their “warm reception” and reminded them that his father and brother were Texans. Cody brought up his social media post from earlier in the week that gained attention that said “Do not flinch. Thank you for riding with me.” Cody explained that the “do not flinch” part was talking to himself and then he ran down a list of all the times he hasn’t flinched over the last year or so during his matches. He also said that he didn’t flinch when The Final Boss came for his soul and his spot. But he flinched at Wrestlemania 41 against John Cena, which elicited a mixed reaction. Cody said it is unenviable task to try to take the title away from perhaps the most beloved wrestlers in the history of the game. Cody said it was the task he was born for. Cody asked Pearce to bring out the champion so Pearce introduced the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

Cena came out to a big reaction that was a mixture of cheers and “Cena Sucks.” He had on San Antonio Spurs inspired gear. Cena sat down and asked Cody to sit down too. He obliged. Cena said he had bad news and said that he won’t be at Summerslam. Cena said he decided this tonight because he’s filming a big movie for Netflix. Cena said he is emotionally exhausted and everyone feels its best that Cena doesn’t compete at Summerslam. Cena said Cody deserves the rematch and he wants to be a good guy, so they will still have the match later. It could be in Paris or somewhere else. Cena told Cody that he just can’t sign the contract or else he’d HAVE to go to Summerslam. According to Cena, it’s best for business and it has to be this way. Cena said it was all he could give everyone right now. He thanked the fans for their patience and understanding. He thanked Cody too then said goodnight San Antonio and headed back up the ramp.

Cody chased him down and they brawled at ringside. Cena threw Cody into the steel steps and looked like he was running away. But he actually was going back to grab the belt. Cena attempted to hit Cody with the belt but he ducked and Cena missed. Cody kicked Cena in the gut and the belt went up in the air. Cody caught it and didn’t flinch. Cody “hit” Cena with the belt (though it actually came nowhere close to actually hitting him.) Cody climbed to the top rope with the contract in hand and splashed Cena through the table. Cody put the pen in Cena’s hand and used Cena’s hand to sign the contract. Cody told Cena to check the fine print and said it’s not just a match at Summerslam, it’s a street fight. Tessitore said the biggest party of the summer just got bigger.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Decent segment because of Cena’s attempt to be a chicken shit. It’s important to note the boos that Cody is starting to get now too. Not a great sign if he’s expected to win back the title as a top babyface in a few days. Kind of a wet fart of an ending because a Street Fight isn’t all that special. Or is it? I dunno. Find me on social media if you think it is.)

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST