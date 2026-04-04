Pat McAfee return reportedly tied to corporate synergy between WWE and ESPN, Rhodes’s comments during promo believed to be a shoot

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Pat McAfee returned to WWE on Smackdown on Friday and revealed himself as Randy Orton’s mystery caller on Smackdown.

McAfee’s return was due to WWE wanting to boost interest in WrestleMania 42 and for “corporate synergy” between WWE and ESPN according to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. The report stated that there were people in WWE who were not in favor of the parts of McAfee’s promo where he talked poorly about WWE. One of McAfee’s talking points was the low ticket sales for WrestleMania 42.

The internal reaction to McAfee’s appearance was mixed according to the report. People in WWE were aware of the poor reception to McAfee’s appearance online. Some thought the reaction was good “heat” while others said it was not the kind of “heat” WWE should be seeking. McAfee is currently slated to be a a part of WWE programming through WrestleMania 42.

Ari Emanuel, the CEO and Executive Chairman of TKO Holdings that owns WWE and UFC, was the one to make the call for McAfee’s return according to a report from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. Emanuel is McAfee’s agent and is currently helping him launch a career in Hollywood as a movie star with the goal being to turn him into the next Sylvester Stallone.

Cody Rhodes’s promo that took place later in the show responding to McAfee’s appearance earlier in the show was not listed on the planned rundown of the show. The belief backstage was that some of Rhodes’s comments reflected his real thoughts on TKO inserting McAfee into the storyline according to a report from PWInsider.

Rhodes seemingly referred to Emanuel during his promo when he said McAfee and anyone that represents him can kiss his ass. “You stoner, grifter, Logan Paul without muscles human hat rack fly by night, you’re going to get your receipt,” said Rhodes. He said him and everyone who represents him – “and I know who I’m talking to” – can kiss my ass. “What’re are you going to do to me? Fire me? It sure worked out last time.”