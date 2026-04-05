FREE PODCAST 4/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Chris Jericho’s return to TV, AEW stacking Canadian shows with Canadians, and Dehnel in-person for Collision in Cedar Rapids (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner review the April 1, 2026 edition of AEW Dynamite from Winnipeg. Another show built around Kenny Omega that was kicked off by the return of Chris Jericho. What will he do and how will the crowd react outside of Winnipeg? Will Ospreay featured in a full-length match against Pac selling his neck in the build to Dynasty. MJF makes Mike Bailey shine in an excellent Dynamite main event.

Joel gives his in-person perspective on Collision in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, including witnessing the Kyle Fletcher injury and the fantastic match between Kazuchika Okada and Kevin Knight.

All this and more, including the always appreciated email and trivia from Zach.

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

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