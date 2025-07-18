FREE PODCAST 7/18 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Lesnar learns marketing from Heyman, Heyman-TNA update, Banned Moves, Triple H’s return, Mystery Raw GM (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from July 7 and 8, 2010.

On the July 7, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill includes discussion with live callers on TNA creative changes, Paul Heyman potentially working in TNA, could Heyman work with Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan, the previous night’s NXT, breaking news report on WWE Raw ratings, who should replace R-Truth in the MITB PPV match, Nexus’s future, predictions for the Raw GM, Carlito’s interview on why he left WWE, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, PWTorch reader interest in the Raw GM angle based on our PWTorch.com poll, where Shane McMahon fit in the industry, alternatives to WWE, and more.

Then on the July 8, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell, they start with a discussion on Bruce feature column on Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, including a discussion of Lesnar’s marketing of himself and Heyman’s role. Also, will Heyman end up in TNA? Plus live calls on a variety of subjects including the mystery G.M., WWE’s banned moves, Triple H’s surgery and planned return, how legends are portrayed, and more.

