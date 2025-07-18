FREE PODCAST 7/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner talk Joel’s in-person experience at AEW All In and Starrcast weekend, review Dynamite with new storyline directions, more (137 min.)

News Ticker

July 18, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Full review of the in-person experience in Dallas, Tex.
  • Experience at Starrcast
  • Live perspective from Globe Life Field
  • Thoughts on the All In Texas show
  • Hangman’s first promo as champion
  • Cope provides an explanation
  • Toni Storm owns the building
  • Callis’s Okada
  • When will Moxley get a break?
  • Upcoming shows
  • Mailbag and trivia

