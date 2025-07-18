FREE PODCAST 7/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner talk Joel’s in-person experience at AEW All In and Starrcast weekend, review Dynamite with new storyline directions, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Full review of the in-person experience in Dallas, Tex.

Experience at Starrcast

Live perspective from Globe Life Field

Thoughts on the All In Texas show

Hangman’s first promo as champion

Cope provides an explanation

Toni Storm owns the building

Callis’s Okada

When will Moxley get a break?

Upcoming shows

Mailbag and trivia

