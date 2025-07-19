VIP PODCAST 7/18 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cena-Cody contract signing, Charlotte & Alexa, Solo-Fatu car crash angle, Priest vs. Hayes, more (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 18 edition of WWE Smackdown including John Cena trying to get out of his Summerslam defense against Cody Rhodes, a car crash angle with Solo Sikoa and Jake Fatu, Charlotte & Alexa Bliss further bond, Aleister Black interferes in Damien Priest vs. Carmelo Hayes match, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO