FREE PODCAST 7/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Cena tries to weasel out of Summerslam, car crash police angle, is WWE Unreal a bad idea, more (132 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett who begin by talking about John Cena trying to quit Summerslam due to mental exhaustion and Cody Rhodes forging Cena’s signature to counter that. Also, was the police and car crash angle too hokey or part of what works in WWE’s universe. Plus, is WWE Unreal on Netflix a bad idea that is going to pull the curtain back too much or feel like a Triple H p.r. piece? Plus thoughts on Tiffany-Jade, Damien Prest, and more.
