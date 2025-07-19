VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #870 (July 16, 2005): Matt Hardy returns to WWE after Lita-Edge mess, Hardy disrespects fans online, Smackdown terrorist angle, Heyman replaces Cornette as OVW booker

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #870 cover-dated July 16, 2005: This issue includes The Top Five Stories of the Week such as the Terrorist Angle Controversy from Smackdown, Matt Hardy’s Shoot-Work Angle, Heyman replacing Cornette, Summerslam taking shape, and more… The Cover Story goes in-depth on the entire Matt Hardy decision to return to WWE asking a lot of questions and answering most of them, along with a timeline of when decisions were made and why, and more… End Notes with Wade Keller looks at the pros and cons of Hardy’s decision including where he screwed up, plus criticism of how WWE has reacted to their terrorist angle last week… WWE Newswire looks at media coverage of the terrorist angle plus more news and backstage insider tidbits… Part two of James Guttman’s review of the ’80s DVD… Pat McNeill looks at ROH’s latest home video release and dissects Kevin Nash’s latest Torch Talk installment… Bruce Mitchell’s feature-length column looks at Hulk Hogan’s latest maneuverings, how it fits with his history, and what Vince McMahon’s latest moves say about his mood these days… Letters to the Editor features reader comments on Hardy and the Terrorist Angle… Plus Backtrack, TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, Torch Poll Analysis, Arena Spotlight, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #870

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE