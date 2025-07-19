WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Dominik discusses his ring gear, haircuts, and fashion choices in the early years of his career

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In 2005, a young Dominik Mysterio was a central figure in the feud between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio. At the time, people just thought he was Rey’s kid. But since then, he’s become so much more.

Dominik made his in ring debut against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020 and has never looked back. Becoming a multi-time champion, getting over with the crowd, and solidifying his place in the Judgment Day has definitely made him a success story in WWE. To celebrate 20 years of Dominik Mysterio, the WWE YouTube channel is posting several videos throughout the week highlighting him, with clips and interviews with him involved.

In this video, Mysterio is talking about his various looks as part of a series called WWE Break It Down. He has had several iconic hairstyles and outfits throughout the years as his character has shifted. This video will give fans an inside look on what he thinks about those looks.

This was a cool video showcasing Mysterio’s perspective on his hair and outfits throughout his appearances and matches so far in WWE. Usually, either those things don’t come up in interviews or the wrestler talks about them years after they leave the company or retire. I think it’s pretty cool that he gets to tell everyone the inspiration and thought process behind some of his signature looks. I enjoyed how he talked about his blonde hair when he was a kid. It was interesting to see how familial influence played a role in that decision and how that wasn’t a WWE call.

It was also nice to hear his thought process on how he looked during that debut match at SummerSlam 2020. When someone steps in the ring for the first time, there’s always a fear of getting hurt. Hearing him describe the huge amount of padding in his gear to protect him was a smart decision in order to make sure he had a successful debut.

Overall, this was a nice video showing Mysterio’s thoughts on his character’s presentation so far in WWE. It’s always cool when the company allows a pull back of the curtain, whether it’s behind the scenes vlogs for PLE’s, WWE legends rewatching their matches and telling everyone their thoughts, or something like this, where we get breakdowns from current wrestlers about their looks over time. It really shows how much preparation goes into making WWE programming, from the character presentation to the actual wrestling.

Mysterio used a lot of influence in his looks, which is a good way to pay homage to the Mexican legends who came before him. He’s the son of a WWE Hall of Famer, so he has huge shoes to fill. So far, he has definitely not disappointed in what he’s done so far. It’ll be interesting to see how his character and outfits change from this point forward as he gets older and more experienced.